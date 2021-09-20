Catherine Zeta-Jones Fangirls Over Husband Michael Douglas' Emmys Nod: 'I'm a Very Proud Wife'

The longtime couple attended the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards together on Sunday where they had a sweet moment chatting with Karamo Brown during E!'s red carpet pre-show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked whom Zeta-Jones gets most excited to see at awards shows, the actress pointed back at her husband of almost 21 years.

"I always like to see my husband nominated on the red carpet, I've become a very proud wife," Zeta-Jones, 51, said as Douglas, 76, smiled next to her.

Douglas is nominated in the lead actor in a comedy category for the third year in a row with his Netflix show The Kominsky Method. He's also nominated as the executive producer of the show in the comedy series category.

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Credit: Getty

Douglas recently appeared on the Today show where he opened up about becoming an empty nester with his wife as their youngest child, Carys, recently graduated from high school.

"It's scary. It really is," Douglas admitted. "You look at each other and go, 'Well, it's just you and me babe.' "

"You forget how many conversations you sort of hide behind in terms of talking about your kids and what's going on next and this and that, and then one day you just look at each other ... We're 20 years now, so all those good years of paying attention to each other are paying off now," he shared.

Carys, 18, is now in college while her older brother Dylan, 21, left home years earlier. Douglas also has son Cameron, 42, with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Carys received a sweet tribute from her famous mom when she turned 18 in April.

"Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you," Zeta-Jones wrote in the caption. "Thank you for the joy you bring me. At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you. That's the kind of woman you are. Kind."

"Your wisdom out numbers your years," the proud mom continued. "Your beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor ... very important ... is insurmountable. I could go on."

Zeta-Jones cheekily added, "Your Japanese needs some work, but that's doable. I love you angel. Mama."