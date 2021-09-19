Bowen Yang made history fas the first Chinese American male acting nominee in the supporting actor in a comedy series Emmy category

Bowen Yang Reacts to Karamo Brown Nominating Him as PEOPLE's Next Sexiest Man Alive at 2021 Emmys

If Karamo Brown says it, Bowen Yang is down to make it happen.

On Sunday, the two caught up on E!'s 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet pre-show where the Queer Eye star, 40, started the campaign for the Saturday Night Live actor, 30, to be crowned PEOPLE's next Sexiest Man Alive.

"The heels are killing me in the best way, the suit, the broach," Brown said, pointing out Yang's stylish Zegna outfit and Tiffany's accessory. "Can I just say here, right now, you should be on the cover of PEOPLE Magazine's [Sexiest] Man Alive. How would you feel if you got that distinction?"

"If you're saying it, if you decree it, then sure, Karamo. What the heck? Yes, let's do it," Yang replied.

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Credit: Getty

Yang is up for his first-ever Emmy for supporting actor in a comedy series for SNL at this year's awards. His nomination marks two historic feats: one for being the first Chinese American male acting nominee in the category and two, for the first SNL featured player to receive the nomination.

Bowen Yang Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

During a Weekend Update segment last season, Yang brought attention to the anti-Asian hate crimes that have been occurring throughout the U.S., specifically spotlighting a 75-year-old Asian American woman named Xiao Zhen Xie, who used a wooden board to fight back after she was punched by a white man in San Francisco on March 17.

Yang ended his powerful monologue with some humor, rallying the crowd by saying, "So everyone get in, buckle up, it's no pee breaks. We ride at dawn, grandmas!"

A month earlier, the Las Culturistas podcast co-host announced that he was matching $10,000 donations to the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance as "we advocate for the civil and human rights of AAPIs, immigrants, and all people of color."