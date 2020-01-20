Winona Ryder Enjoys SAG Awards Date Night with Longtime Boyfriend Scott Mackinlay Hahn

It was a glamorous date night on Sunday for Winona Ryder and her beau, Scott Mackinlay Hahn!

The longtime couple stepped out together at the 2020 SAG Awards, looking blissful in coordinating outfits as they stood side-by-side on the silver carpet.

For the night out, Ryder, 48, wore a chic Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 black ensemble, featuring a wool jacket with winged sleeves, a pleated tulle shirt with a tie, and a pleated tiered skirt.

Meanwhile, the ROGAN and Loomstate designer kept it traditional in a black suit with a black tie.

Ryder, who is nominated at the SAG Awards for best ensemble in a drama series for Stranger Things, has been dating Hahn since 2011.

Though the pair have kept a relatively low profile, Ryder spoke to The Edit in 2016 and revealed she had been “happily with someone for quite a while now.”

Dubbing herself a “serial monogamist,” Ryder went on to explain her perspective on dating amid her romance with Hahn.

“I was single for a while and dating and… I just didn’t know how to do it!” she shared. “I’ve always been like that: when I was 15, there was a guy I liked, and we made out, and I thought that meant he was my boyfriend. My mom had to explain it to me.”

When asked if wedding bells were in her future with Hahn, Ryder simply noted that divorce could never be an option to her.

“Marriage? I don’t know. I’d rather never have been married than been divorced a few times. Not that there’s anything wrong with divorce, but I don’t think I could do it if that was a possibility,” she explained. “When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high.”

Ryder currently stars as Joyce Byers in the Netflix hit series, Stranger Things. Besides best ensemble in a drama series, the show also received two other nominations: David Harbour for male actor in a drama series and stunt ensemble in a TV series.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.