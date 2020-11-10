The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards will broadcast live on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Chloe x Halle to Perform at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards — Find Out Who Is Presenting

Musical duo Chloe x Halle will perform at this year's E! People's Choice Awards, the network announced Tuesday.

The sisters and grown-ish stars are also nominated in the best group category.

Chloe x Halle dropped their second LP, Ungodly Hour, in June, and were named the new faces of Fendi's Peekaboo bag the following month. In September, they kicked off the 2020 NFL season with a powerful rendition of the national anthem.

Previously announced performer Justin Bieber will also be taking the stage at the People's Choice Awards, airing live on Sunday from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Demi Lovato will host the annual awards show, she revealed last month. For the announcement, E! News tweeted at her, "We can keep a secret could you, @ddlovato? Any plans on Sunday, November 15th?"

"idk... maybe hosting @peopleschoice?!?!? #PCAs," 28-year-old singer replied.

This year's E! PCA's will honor Jennifer Lopez with the People's Icon Award, Tyler Perry with the People's Champion of 2020 Award and Tracee Ellis Ross with the Fashion Icon Award.