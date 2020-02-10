Blac Chyna Attended the Oscars as Music Producer Christopher Trujillo's Plus-One

Christopher Trujillo has worked as a recording engineer on albums by Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony and Mariah Carey

By Eric Todisco
February 10, 2020 01:22 PM

Blac Chyna left the Internet bewildered Sunday night when she walked out on the 2020 Oscars red carpet — and now, there is some clarity as to why she was there.

The 31-year-old reality star revealed on Monday morning that she had attended Hollywood’s biggest night with a music producer named Christopher Trujillo.

Chyna, née Angela Renée White, shared a video of her and Trujillo driving in the car listening to music together, seemingly prior to the star-studded event.

“Headed to the Oscars with my Award winning engineer @titojustmusic 🏆 @fashionnovamen ad,” the mother of two captioned the Instagram.

Trujillo, better known as Tito JustMusic, has worked with many stars in the music industry. According to his All Music profile, he was a recording engineer for multiple songs on  Ariana Grande‘s 2016 album Dangerous Woman, as well as albums by Meghan Trainer, Fifth Harmony and Mariah Carey.

He also worked as a producer on Cheryl Cole’s 2012 album A Million Lights and on the soundtracks for the 2012 rom-com Think Like a Man and the 2010 drama film For Colored Girls, according to his profile and IMDb page.

Chyna, who has appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Rob & Chyna and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, showed off a floor-length, long-sleeved black velvet dress with a plunging neckline and high slit on the red carpet, much to the surprise of many viewers.

Chyna is currently embroiled in a custody battle with ex Rob Kardashian, 32, over their 3-year-old daughter Dream. Kardashian reportedly filed for primary custody in early January, and he “has concerns about Chyna’s partying,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

