Blac Chyna Attended the Oscars as Music Producer Christopher Trujillo's Plus-One

Blac Chyna left the Internet bewildered Sunday night when she walked out on the 2020 Oscars red carpet — and now, there is some clarity as to why she was there.

The 31-year-old reality star revealed on Monday morning that she had attended Hollywood’s biggest night with a music producer named Christopher Trujillo.

Chyna, née Angela Renée White, shared a video of her and Trujillo driving in the car listening to music together, seemingly prior to the star-studded event.

“Headed to the Oscars with my Award winning engineer @titojustmusic 🏆 @fashionnovamen ad,” the mother of two captioned the Instagram.

RELATED: Blac Chyna Walks 2020 Oscars Red Carpet — and the Internet Can’t Figure Out Why

Trujillo, better known as Tito JustMusic, has worked with many stars in the music industry. According to his All Music profile, he was a recording engineer for multiple songs on Ariana Grande‘s 2016 album Dangerous Woman, as well as albums by Meghan Trainer, Fifth Harmony and Mariah Carey.

He also worked as a producer on Cheryl Cole’s 2012 album A Million Lights and on the soundtracks for the 2012 rom-com Think Like a Man and the 2010 drama film For Colored Girls, according to his profile and IMDb page.

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty; Albert L. Ortega/Getty

RELATED: Rob Kardashian ‘Has Concerns’ About Blac Chyna’s ‘Partying’ as He Seeks Custody of Dream: Source

Chyna, who has appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Rob & Chyna and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, showed off a floor-length, long-sleeved black velvet dress with a plunging neckline and high slit on the red carpet, much to the surprise of many viewers.

A rep for Chyna couldn’t be reached.

Chyna is currently embroiled in a custody battle with ex Rob Kardashian, 32, over their 3-year-old daughter Dream. Kardashian reportedly filed for primary custody in early January, and he “has concerns about Chyna’s partying,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.