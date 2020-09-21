Emmy Awards Viewers Attempted to Log Into Virtual Afterparty with Jimmy Kimmel's Zoom ID

The Primetime Emmy Awards were held virtually for the first time ever on Sunday due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Viewers of the 2020 Emmy Awards were determined to get in on the afterparty fun.

At the end of Sunday night's virtual ceremony, host Jimmy Kimmel jokingly called out a Zoom meeting ID for a post-show virtual party, welcoming all to join.

Unsurprisingly, many viewers attempted to use the ID, 4599567155, to join the Zoom call — and shared their hilarious results on Twitter.

"Let me tell you the story of my 2 minutes in the #Emmys afterparty zoom....," one Twitter user wrote alongside a screenshot of a Zoom call with random people.

Another user claimed they were able to join the call, but forgot to take a screenshot for proof.

Others aired their frustrations about being unable to join the Zoom call, tweeting at Kimmel, 52, for assistance.

"JIMMY COME BACK .... WE NEED THE PASSWORD TO ZOOM AFTER PARTY!!!!" one user wrote.

Said another, "You did however forget to give me the room passcode. I’ll wait........ #Emmys."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Emmy Awards were held virtually for the first time ever on Sunday. While Kimmel broadcasted from a stage inside the Staples Center, the majority of nominees attended remotely from the comfort of their own homes.

"It might seem frivolous and unnecessary to do this during a global pandemic," Kimmel said during his opening monologue, before pointing out how "television is there for you" when stuck at home, keeping people connected and entertained.

"The world may be terrible, but TV has never been better," he said.

Image zoom Jimmy Kimmel

The show was initially planned to take place at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, but it was announced in July it would be moved to a virtual format.

Ahead of the ceremony, Kimmel — who has emceed the ceremony twice before — opened up to PEOPLE about the challenges of hosting a virtual awards ceremony.

"As a comedian, getting no laughs — which is certainly something I’ve become accustomed to, even in front of audiences — is tough," he told PEOPLE. "That’s the measure of whether something was funny. So the challenge is how to make it feel like not all the jokes are bombing."

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, aired live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. EST on Sunday.