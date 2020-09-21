The hit Netflix series was nominated for outstanding structured reality program and outstanding casting for a reality program

Love Is Blind 's Cameron Hamilton Feels Like He and Lauren Speed ‘Won’ Despite Show's Emmy Loss

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed are feeling like winners regardless of the 2020 Emmy Awards results.

Hamilton, who met and married Speed on Netflix’s hit series Love Is Blind, said on Instagram that the couple "won," despite the show failing to take home a trophy during this year's ceremony.

#loveisblind may not have won an #emmy but I still feel like @need4lspeed and I won 😃we’ll be back baby," Hamilton wrote on Sunday alongside photos of himself dressed in a blue Don Morphy tuxedo.

"🔥🔥🔥 So clean bro 👌🏼," fellow Love Is Blind star Damian Powers commented on the post.

The show, which premiered on Netflix in February, was nominated for two Emmys: outstanding structured reality program and outstanding casting for a reality program. Queer Eye won the first category, while RuPaul's Drag Race won the second.

Hamilton, 29, and Speed, 32, are one of two couples from the series to remain married after falling in love sight unseen in the show’s confined “pods,” where they went on dates with prospective soulmates. After Hamilton proposed to Speed, the pair met face to face for the first time and then traveled (along with the other couples) to Grand Velas Riviera Maya resort in Playa Del Carmen, shown in episode four, where they got to know each other, and, in their case, fall even deeper in love.

In July, the pair returned to the Grand Velas Riviera Maya resort for a socially-distant and romantic vacation.

“We are back in the @grandvelasmaya - the resort where we had our ‘proposalmoon’ after we got engaged on #loveisblind,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of him and Speed holding up tequila shots. “So many wonderful memories are flooding back being here. I’ve never been anywhere more romantic.”

Speed shared a couple sweet snaps of her and Hamilton embracing on the beach, writing, “At the end of the day. Your life is yours to live. Do more of what makes YOU happy ✨💚.”

In March, Netflix confirmed that Love Is Blind was renewed for a second season, premiering in 2021. Hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, season 2 is currently casting in Chicago, with season 3 to follow.

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, aired live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. EST on Sunday.