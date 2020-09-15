Creative Arts Emmys 2020: Full List of Winners

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards air on Sunday, Sept. 20

The cast of Queer Eye

The Primetime Emmy Awards are considered the biggest night in TV. But this year’s celebration of achievements in television actually kicked off on Monday, with the first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The Creative Arts Emmys honor the artistic and technical accomplishments across a variety of television genres .Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual ceremony, hosted by Nicole Byer, is being split into five different nights leading up to Sunday's primetime show. You can watch each night at 8 p.m. ET on Emmys.com, though Saturday night's broadcast will air at 8 p.m. ET on FXX.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Keep checking back here for updates as the winners are revealed.

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

The Apollo (HBO)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Great Hack (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)

Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

VICE (Showtime)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Between the Scenes - The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries (TBS)

National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds (National Geographic)

Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)

RuPaul's Drag Race Out of the Closet (VH1)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Outstanding Competition Program

Born This Way (A&E)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

American Factory (Netflix)

Apollo 11 (CNN)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic)

Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)

Serengeti (Rebirth)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Cheer, "Hit Zero" (Netflix)

Life Below Zero, Series Body of Work (National Geographic)

Queer Eye, "We're In Japan!: Japanese Holiday" (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race, Series Body of Work (VH1)

Survivor, Series Body of Work (CBS)

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

American Factory (Netflix)

Apollo 11 (CNN)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic)

The Last Dance, "Episode 7" (ESPN)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Cult of Personality" (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Cheer, "Daytona" (Netflix)

LEGO Masters, "Mega City Block" (FOX)

Queer Eye, "Disabled But Not Really" (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1)

Top Chef, "The Jonathan Gold Standard" (Bravo)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Becoming (Netflix)

Home, "Maine" (Apple TV+)

McMillion$, "Episode 1" (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Not Your Average Joe" (Netflix)

Why We Hate, "Tools & Tactics" (Discovery Channel)

Outstanding Narrator

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution (History)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+)

Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story, "The Happiest Place On Earth" (Disney+)

Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti, "Destiny" (Discovery Channel)

David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet, "Antarctica" (BBC America)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

American Factory (Netflix)

Apollo 11 (CNN)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

The Last Dance, "Episode 1" (ESPN)

McMillion$, "Episode 3" (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Cult of Personality" (Netflix)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

LEGO Masters, "Mega City Block" (FOX)

Queer Eye, "Disabled But Not Really" (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1)

Survivor, "It's Like a Survivor Economy" (CBS)

Top Chef, "The Jonathan Gold Standard" (Bravo)

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Cheer, "God Blessed Texas" (Netflix)

Deadliest Catch, "Cold War Rivals" (Discovery Channel)

Life Below Zero, "The New World" (National Geographic)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, "The Ball Ball" (VH1)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Apollo 11 (CNN)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Cheer, "Daytona" (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)

McMillion$, "Episode 1" (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Cult of Personality" (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

The Cave (National Geographic)

Circus of Books (Netflix)

Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, "Closing The Net" (Netflix)

McMillion$, "Episode 1" (HBO)

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Matt Damon, ‘Appearing Nude’ and How the 2020 Emmys Are Coming Together

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Outstanding Variety Special (LIVE)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Outstanding Music Direction

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Outstanding Technical, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Period Costumes

Outstanding Period Makeup and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

Outstanding Short Animated Program

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

Outstanding Motion Design

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy or Variety Program

Outstanding Animated Program

Outstanding Children's Program

Outstanding Commercial

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series Movie or Special

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Interactive Extension of a Linear Program

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Competition Program

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Limited Series

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series Movie or Dramatic Special

Governors Award