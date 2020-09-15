Creative Arts Emmys 2020: Full List of Winners
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards air on Sunday, Sept. 20
The Primetime Emmy Awards are considered the biggest night in TV. But this year’s celebration of achievements in television actually kicked off on Monday, with the first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
The Creative Arts Emmys honor the artistic and technical accomplishments across a variety of television genres .Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual ceremony, hosted by Nicole Byer, is being split into five different nights leading up to Sunday's primetime show. You can watch each night at 8 p.m. ET on Emmys.com, though Saturday night's broadcast will air at 8 p.m. ET on FXX.
Keep checking back here for updates as the winners are revealed.
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
The Apollo (HBO)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
Becoming (Netflix)
The Great Hack (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)
Ugly Delicious (Netflix)
VICE (Showtime)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Between the Scenes - The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries (TBS)
National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds (National Geographic)
Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)
RuPaul's Drag Race Out of the Closet (VH1)
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)
Outstanding Competition Program
Born This Way (A&E)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
American Factory (Netflix)
Apollo 11 (CNN)
Becoming (Netflix)
The Cave (National Geographic)
Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)
Serengeti (Rebirth)
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Cheer, "Hit Zero" (Netflix)
Life Below Zero, Series Body of Work (National Geographic)
Queer Eye, "We're In Japan!: Japanese Holiday" (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race, Series Body of Work (VH1)
Survivor, Series Body of Work (CBS)
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
American Factory (Netflix)
Apollo 11 (CNN)
Becoming (Netflix)
The Cave (National Geographic)
The Last Dance, "Episode 7" (ESPN)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Cult of Personality" (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Cheer, "Daytona" (Netflix)
LEGO Masters, "Mega City Block" (FOX)
Queer Eye, "Disabled But Not Really" (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1)
Top Chef, "The Jonathan Gold Standard" (Bravo)
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Becoming (Netflix)
Home, "Maine" (Apple TV+)
McMillion$, "Episode 1" (HBO)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Not Your Average Joe" (Netflix)
Why We Hate, "Tools & Tactics" (Discovery Channel)
Outstanding Narrator
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution (History)
Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+)
Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story, "The Happiest Place On Earth" (Disney+)
Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti, "Destiny" (Discovery Channel)
David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet, "Antarctica" (BBC America)
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
American Factory (Netflix)
Apollo 11 (CNN)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
The Last Dance, "Episode 1" (ESPN)
McMillion$, "Episode 3" (HBO)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Cult of Personality" (Netflix)
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
LEGO Masters, "Mega City Block" (FOX)
Queer Eye, "Disabled But Not Really" (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1)
Survivor, "It's Like a Survivor Economy" (CBS)
Top Chef, "The Jonathan Gold Standard" (Bravo)
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Cheer, "God Blessed Texas" (Netflix)
Deadliest Catch, "Cold War Rivals" (Discovery Channel)
Life Below Zero, "The New World" (National Geographic)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, "The Ball Ball" (VH1)
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Apollo 11 (CNN)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
Cheer, "Daytona" (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)
McMillion$, "Episode 1" (HBO)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Cult of Personality" (Netflix)
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
The Cave (National Geographic)
Circus of Books (Netflix)
Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, "Closing The Net" (Netflix)
McMillion$, "Episode 1" (HBO)
RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Matt Damon, ‘Appearing Nude’ and How the 2020 Emmys Are Coming Together