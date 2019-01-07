The Americans Wins Best Television Series Drama at Golden Globes 2019

The Americans is the best drama television series of the year!

The show won the 2019 Golden Globe Award for best television series, drama, at Sunday’s awards show held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

It was up against Bodyguard, Homecoming, Killing Eve and Pose.

The FX show, which aired its sixth and final season last year, was also nominated in 2017 for best performance by an actor for Matthew Rhys and best performance by an actress for Keri Russell.

Russell, 42, and Rhys, 44, were nominated again for their roles as Soviet spies, but this is the show’s first nomination for best drama series.

Matthew Rhys and KEri Russell in The Americans Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The drama first aired in 2013 and centered on secret agents Elizabeth and Philip Jennings, who struggle to pull off their KGB orders during the Cold War while raising American-born children.

Rhys and Russell fell in love while on the set and share a 2-year-old son, Sam. The actress also has 11-year-old son River and 7-year-old daughter Willa from her marriage to Shane Deary.

Russell previously won a Golden Globe in 1999 for her lead role in Felicity. This is her third Globe nomination and second win, while it’s Rhys’ second nomination and first win.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, are airing live on NBC.