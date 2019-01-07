The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Star Rachel Brosnahan Says Her New Golden Globe Will Live on Her Toilet

Rachel Brosnahan is revealing where she keeps her Golden Globe trophies — on top of her toilet!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress, 28, won her second Golden Globe statue at the 76th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy, following her win in the same category at last year’s ceremony.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“My Golden Globe from last year is on my toilet,” the star told reporters at the Amazon Prime Video Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. “I live in New York. Truly, it was the only available shelf and it’s cute in there.”

She continued, “It livens up the place. I’ll probably put this one next to it.”

NBC

Brosnahan also took time to thank the fans of the show.

“It sounds so silly but we are so glad to be invited to the party again. We’re so happy that we have found an audience and our audience has stayed with us through season two and hopefully more to come,” she told reporters. “We’re grateful to have jobs. We’re actors, you know?”

The actress added that the first person she was going to call after her win was “my mom. … She’s probably called me 27 times already!”

RELATED VIDEO: Rachel Brosnahan: Success Of Mrs. Maisel Is ‘The Cherry On Top Of The Whole Sundae’

In the Amazon series, Brosnahan stars as Midge Maisel, a New York City housewife, who launches her career in stand-up comedy after discovering her husband cheated on her.

In her acceptance speech, Brosnahan thanked the show’s creator.

“Thank you to the HFPA for being some of the first people to celebrate this show and to help people figure out that we exist,” the actress began. “Our village is a matriarchy led by Amy Sherman-Palladino.”

She continued, “Thank you to our cast, Alex and Michael and Tony and Marin. You are the best collaborators and playmates that I could ever ask for on this insane journey. Thank you.”

Can’t get enough of the Globes? Check out our full Golden Globes coverage for the latest news, fashion and more.

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan Frazer Harrison/Getty

Finally, Brosnahan thanked her husband, Younger actor Jason Ralph, saying, “Jason, I love you. I wouldn’t be here at all without you. Thank you.”

The second season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is now streaming on Amazon Prime.