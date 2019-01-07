How Did Jim Carrey and New Girlfriend End Their Awards Show Date Night? With a 'Pajama Party'!

Jim Carrey‘s post-awards show plans? A pajama party with his new girlfriend, Ginger Gonzaga!

Speaking to PEOPLE at the InStyle & Warner Bros. 2019 Golden Globes afterparty (sponsored by L’Oréal Paris and Cadillac), the actor, 56, quipped that he and Gonzaga were “looking forward to the pajama party.”

Carrey also talked about his lengthy career — which has included attending many award ceremonies over the years.

“I hate it until it happens, and then it’s wonderful,” he laughed. “We get to see all our wonderfully artistic and incredibly talented friends and we’re super happy for them. It’s fantastic. I’m so excited!”

“It’s great, it’s fun! You get to celebrate everyone’s art,” added Gonzaga.

Carrey specifically referenced Peter Farrelly, the director of Green Book, which took home the coveted best screenplay and best motion picture, musical or comedy awards. Carrey and Farrelly worked together on his 1994 film Dumb and Dumber.

“Peter Farrelly, to me, watching Ben and Pete Farrelly go to another level, I feel like their brother and I feel proud, very proud,” he shared.

Carrey was nominated for best actor in a television series, musical or comedy, for his role as Jeff, a children’s TV icon, in the Showtime series Kidding.

Carrey and Gonzaga, who star in Kidding together, were seen beaming at each other and walking hand in hand as they made their red carpet debut as a couple on Saturday at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood, California.

A rep for the actor confirmed to PEOPLE that Gonzaga is Carrey’s girlfriend.

Carrey recently opened up about his love life in November, explaining in an interview with the Radio Times that while he does lead an “isolated life,” he’s still putting himself out there.

“I love to read and I enjoy painting and working on sculptures,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “And I date.”

Carrey — who was previously married to actress Melissa Womer, 58, and his Dumb and Dumber costar Lauren Holly, 55 — had not been romantically linked to another woman since his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White, who died from a prescription drug overdose in 2015.