'Prom' Night: New Mom Hilary Duff & Fiancé Matthew Koma Have Date to 2019 Golden Globes Afterparty

Mom and dad’s big night out!

New parents Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma attended the InStyle & Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party (sponsored by L’Oréal Paris and Cadillac) on Sunday night after the 2019 Golden Globes wrapped, and they dressed to the nines for the occasion.

The mom of two, 31, wore a black gown with a high slit, which showed off her pointy black pumps, a matching fur coat and a chunky belt. The head-to-toe dark look contrasted with her white nails and icy, blonde locks. Her musician fiancé, 31, sported a grey blazer and black slacks.

Duff shared a sweet photo from their outing on Instagram with the caption, “Prom.” She also posted slideshow that offered a close-up look at her makeup and jewelry. She opted for long, chunky earrings and bold lashes with plenty of rings and bracelets.

While at the event, the couple played around in the popular photo booth set up in an elevator and pretended to get caught smooching. (Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o of Black Panther did the same thing!)

The magazine shared the funny clip to its Instagram account with the caption, “Oops, didn’t see you there,” and the kissing lips emoji.

The Younger star and her future husband were able to take on the town despite having a baby with colic at home. Duff and Koma welcomed their first child together, a girl named Banks Violet, on Oct. 25. (The actress is also mom to 6-year-old Luca Cruz, her son with former pro hockey player Mike Comrie.)

The Disney channel alum recently aired her parenting grievances on Instagram when she just couldn’t take her newborn’s wailing anymore.

“Calling all parents of colic babies…..this ends right?” she captioned a selfie in which she’s holding her daughter, dressed in a red patterned onesie, on her shoulder.

“Can you ever set them down with out them screaming OR waking up? We have read everything the internet has to offer… nothing besides nursing basically every hour or less helps!” Duff continued. “We have done all the obvious things ..please leave magic tricks in comments.”

To conclude, she quipped, “Oh and happy new year lol,” with three weary face emojis and a few hashtags: “#thankGforfilters #babyforsale !!! #anytakers??”