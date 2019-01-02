Golden Globes 2019: Everything You Need to Know About the 76th Annual Awards

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are ready for the 2019 Golden Globes — but are you?

On Sunday, the friends and entertainers will take the stage at the 76th annual awards to co-host the evening, when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will award the best films and TV shows of the year.

The Killing Eve actress, 47, and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, 40, were last on stage together at the 2018 Emmy Awards, mocking the 2017 Oscars’ La La Land–Moonlight mixup before presenting the trophy for outstanding directing for a comedy series.

Samberg, who is a two-time Golden Globe Award winner, and Oh, who won a Globe in 2006 for her role on Grey’s Anatomy, follow last year’s host Seth Meyers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the star-studded night.

SHOW TIME

The show will air live on Sunday, Jan. 6, from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC.

WHERE

The glittery night will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

DRESS CODE

Last year, the Golden Globes red carpet experienced a near blackout as dozens of A-list celebrities donned black to stand in solidarity against sexual harassment and to draw attention to workplace inequality. Stars were encouraged to wear the shade as part of the Time’s Up movement, an organization dedicated to preventing sexual assault and harassment in the workplace, and many took the moment to draw attention to Time’s Up’s legal defense fund.

This year, it seems no such protest is planned.

Golden Globe-goers will be dressed to the nines and express their individual styles while following the dress code of the night, which is white tie, according to Vogue Australia.

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh

LEADING FILM AND TV NOMINEES

Leading the movies categories is Vice, up for six awards including best motion picture, comedy or musical, and best performance by an actor in a comedy or musical for Christian Bale’s turn as Dick Cheney.

A Star Is Born scored five nominations. Lady Gaga picked up one for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama, while Bradley Cooper landed a best director nod.

A Star Is Born Warner Bros.

Green Book and The Favourite also picked up five nominations each.

In TV, The Assassination of Giani Versace: American Crime Story leads the pack with four total nominations, including hat-tips for Darren Criss and Penélope Cruz.

SNUBS

The nominations were announced in early December, and NBC’s own tentpole drama This Is Us was completely shut out despite winning awards for its first two seasons.

Stars Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown (who made history as the first black man to win best actor last year) were snubbed after being nominated in 2017 and 2018, and This Is Us wasn’t recognized in the best drama series category.

This Is Us NBC

Netflix’s buzzy psychological thriller Maniac and past nominees GLOW and Atlanta also failed to be recognized as series. House of Cards, too, was shut out for its final season. And Laurie Metcalf (The Conners), Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale), Tony Shaloub (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Issa Rae (Insecure) were snubbed.

There was a big shakeup in the best drama category, with HFPA darlings This Is Us, The Handmaid’s Tale and Westworld snubbed in favor of critically acclaimed newcomers Pose, Bodyguard and Homecoming.

Among the film contenders, Viola Davis’ acclaimed crime caper Widows was left out of the running, while the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody scored some major nods despite a cool critical reception.

Another major snub was the total shut out of Private Life, the Netflix drama starring Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti. The film failed to score any nominations despite a robust awards campaign and critical acclaim. Hahn was the film’s surest shot at a nomination in the best actress (comedy) category. Charlize Theron was a surprise in the category for her work in Tully — as was Rosamund Pike for A Private War.

2019 GOLDEN GLOBE AMBASSADOR

Just one week after her father was named PEOPLE’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive, Idris Elba‘s daughter Isan was named 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador.

Idris Elba and Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“Last year, the HFPA renamed the title to represent a more inclusive role that was not only gender-neutral but also spoke to the HFPA’s commitment to philanthropy,” Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President Meher Tatna said when she made the announcement at The Four Seasons in Los Angeles. “However, we are continuing to stand by the tradition that the honoree is the daughter or son of a well-known actor.”

“She’s a big fan of film, fashion, and beauty and is also a member of her school’s business club and in her spare time, you can often find her traveling with her Golden Globe award-winning dad,” Tatna continued. “Please help me in welcoming and congratulating the 2019 golden globe ambassador, daughter of Kim and Idris Elba, Isan Elba.”

Isan Elba Frederick M. Brown/Getty

During her speech, the 16-year-old said she was “honored” by the opportunity and described the moment as “surreal.”

“I’ve always been a lover TV and movies and I dream to be in the industry one day,” she said while thanking her father and mother, Kim Elba. “I’m really honored to have this position and be able to talk about things that, issues that I care about such as mental health, expression among African Americans, and my peers in particular. There’s a perceived stigma and I’ve seen my friends struggle with it.”

She added, “We really need to empower younger people to ask for help. Thank you so much for this incredible honor and I will see everyone at the event of the year on January 6. Thank you.”

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.