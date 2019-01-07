Golden Globes Pre-Show Host Says Chrissy Metz Called Alison Brie a 'Babe' Amid Hot Mic Controversy

One eyewitness to Chrissy Metz‘s hot mic moment at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards is speaking out about what he believes she said.

The This Is Us actress, 38, was heard saying what some viewers thought was “She’s such a bitch,” about Alison Brie during a red carpet interview on Facebook’s pre-show. Metz adamantly denied making the comment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

AJ Gibson, one of the co-hosts of the Facebook pre-show, was standing next to Metz as she spoke and told PEOPLE in a statement that he believed Metz was saying “babe” instead of “bitch.”

“While interviewing Chrissy during the HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet LIVE pre-show and as our conversation came to its natural conclusion, we were told to wrap and toss over to our co-hosts on another portion of the carpet, who were on standby with Alison Brie,” the statement said. “I jokingly asked Chrissy if she knew who Alison was, as a way to transition into the ‘toss’ and she played along. She then referred to Alison as a ‘babe’ and the fun exchange ended.”

Getty (3)

Gibson continued, “Chrissy is an absolute sweetheart and an immensely talented and kindhearted woman. On the heels of the powerful show of solidarity via the Time’s Up movement amongst women and allies in the industry on the same Golden Globes Red Carpet just one year ago, I can’t imagine a scenario where Chrissy would want anything more than to support her female counterparts.”

He also noted, “It’s more important than ever that we ALL support and love on one another and from my position on that stage, a few feet from Chrissy, it was clear to me that she had nothing but love for Alison.”

Alison Brie and Chrissy Metz Vincent Sandoval/Getty; Getty

Talking with PEOPLE during the ceremony, Metz denied that she had called Brie a “bitch.”

“I’m so distraught and upset,” the actress said.

“I don’t speak about anyone like that I don’t speak like that. I love Alison, I follow her,” Metz shared. “When I was walking up they said, ‘Do you know Alison,’ and I said, ‘Oh boy, do I.’ I love her.”

In a statement, a rep for Metz also said: “Chrissy never said that. She would never say that about anybody. She’s a huge fan and friend of Alison Brie. Chrissy has nothing but admiration and respect for Alison and, frankly, every fellow actor who must wade through this much-too-common attempt to create a feud among colleagues.”

Metz also clarified the incident on Twitter, writing, “It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart.”

It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart. https://t.co/IdeN2x2j9q — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) January 7, 2019

RELATED VIDEO: Golden Globes Glam! Find out How to Do This Awards-Worthy Makeup

Brie didn’t seem affected by the rumors. On Sunday, the GLOW actress, 36, shared a photo of herself and Metz on her Instagram story, writing, “Nothing but love for @chrissymetz!! Rumors can’t keep us down!”

Chrissy Metz and Alison Brie Alison Brie/Instagram