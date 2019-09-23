Fleabag Shocks as Surprise Comedy Series Winner at 2019 Emmys: 'This Is Getting Ridiculous'

Congratulations to Fleabag!

The critically acclaimed British show surprised by taking home the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series on Sunday night over favorites like the last season of Veep, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepted the honor on behalf of the show.

RELATED: The Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 Emmys

“This is just getting ridiculous,” Waller-Bridge, 34, said of the show’s fourth win of the night. “Fleabag started as a one-woman show at the Edinburgh Festival in 2014. The journey has been absolutely mental to get here. I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s been involved.”

Image zoom The cast of Fleabag, led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, accepting their award at the 2019 Emmys in L.A. on Sept. 22. Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

The British actress shouted out her costar Andrew Scott for helping the show rise to fame.

“Season two would not have exploded in the way that it did if it was not for Andrew Scott, who came into our fleabag world like a whirlwind,” Waller-Bridge continued.

Fleabag was up against, Barry, The Good Place, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Russian Doll, Schitt’s Creek and Veep.

RELATED VIDEO: Fiona Shaw from ‘Fleabag’ Shares That Her Role Was Written ‘As They Went Along.’

The Amazon series nabbed a whopping 11 nominations total with five for its actresses: Waller-Bridge in the lead, Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman for supporting actress, and Kristin Scott Thomas and Fiona Shaw for guest actress. Along with its Outstanding Comedy Series win, Fleabag took home the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series awards, and Waller-Bridge nabbed the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series honor.

RELATED: Emmy Nominations 2019: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

While Fleabag ended with its second season, Waller-Bridge’s time in the spotlight will continue when she hosts Saturday Night Live next month with Taylor Swift as the musical guest.

Image zoom Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the 2019 Emmys. Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.