Here’s Why Kendall, Kris and Kanye Are Missing from the 2018 Kardashian Christmas Card

After last year’s tension, Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans probably expected Kourtney and her family to be absent from the 2018 KarJenner Christmas card. Instead, three other family members — Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kanye West — were nowhere to be found.
Kim Kardashian West, 38, and Khloé Kardashian, 34, shared the sweet photo on Christmas Eve despite the Kim’s initial announcement that the family wouldn’t be getting to together for a card this year. Just a few weeks later though, though, she teased it would still be happening before Khloe confirmed it.
The photo includes Kim and Khloé, their kids, Kylie Jenner, 21, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, their offspring, and Dream Kardashian (Rob Kardashian‘s daughter with Black Chyna). For the merry occasion, the family is dressed all in white and squeezed onto a matching couch.
So why were the Kendall, 23, Kris, 63, and Kanye, 41, absent?
Kim explained on Twitter: “This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us.”
She added: “Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”
Kim first got fans excited for a Christmas card in mid-December — shortly after she said in an interview with E! that last year’s card “was so dramatic” that her mom had “given up” trying to “wrangle” her kids and grandkids.
At the time, she was on set for a glittery shoot with Kris, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall, and she told her followers via her Instagram story: “I’m here with all my sisters and my mom. Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card?”
“I think I can get this done,” Kim added. “I can maybe pull this off in an hour. But do we want a sisters/mom Christmas card or do we want all the kids here? I can try to get the kids here and surprise everyone. What do I do guys? Christmas card today? Should I try to get them to do a Christmas card today?”
She added on Twitter: “Ok I have all of my sisters and my mom on set! I’m trying to surprise them with a Christmas Card shoot but just thought of this idea and Kanye is out of town! 😭 What do I do????”
Kim’s followers wanted the card.
Responding to a poll asking “Shall I force the family to shoot a Christmas card today?” a whopping 92 percent were in favor.
Then, this past weekend, Khloé confirmed on Twitter that fans would be getting their annual gift.
“I believe one will be coming very shortly,” she wrote.
The KarJenners have been doing their Christmas cards for decades.
Last year, the heartwarming photos from the 2017 KarJenner Christmas card — which the family revealed day by day — were overshadowed by all the sibling fighting surrounding the shoot. All was documented for the premiere of the 15th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
It all started with scheduling issues sparked by Kourtney. The mother of three wanted to prioritize her kids over the rest of the family.
“No one wants you in the f—ing shoot. Get the f— out of here and go,” snapped Kim. “I need Kourtney to not be so f—ing annoying with a stick up her a— like she f—ing runs this s—, because she doesn’t. She’s the least exciting to look at.”
Kourtney stormed off, but the argument continued over the phone. Eventually, Kim rearranged her meetings to accommodate Kourtney’s schedule and the photo shoot came to fruition, even though the tension between the sisters was clearly lingering.