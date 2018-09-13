2018 Emmy Power Players: See the Scene Stealers Behind the Scenes

My favorite way to kill time between scenes is… Pet my dogs [Winston and Nikki].

My favorite thing to eat at craft services is… Cheetos Puffs.

The best thing I’ve ever stolen from a set was… After the second season of House of Cards, I stole the rock that Rachel [her character] hits Stamper [Doug Stamper, the President’s fixer, played by Michael Kelly] with. It’s made of foam, and I really hit him in the face with it, and now it’s in my living room.

Of all my costars, the person who makes me laugh most is… Alex Borstein [Emmy-nominated for supporting actress, she plays Miriam’s manager Susie] could read the dictionary and I’d be on the floor.

Photographed on July 30 on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in Brooklyn