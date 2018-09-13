2018 Emmy Power Players: See the Scene Stealers Behind the Scenes

Rachel Brosnahan, nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Austin Hargrave
Milo Ventimiglia, nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama for This Is Us (NBC)
Austin Hargrave
Issa Rae, nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy for Insecure (HBO)
Austin Hargrave; Prop stylist: Anita Finkelstein/Zenobia
Sandra Oh, nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama for Killing Eve (BBC America)
jillian edelstein
Bill Hader, nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy for Barry (HBO)
Austin Hargrave
Matthew Simmons/Getty
1 of 6
Advertisement
1 of 6 Austin Hargrave
Rachel Brosnahan, nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Advertisement
3 of 6 Austin Hargrave; Prop stylist: Anita Finkelstein/Zenobia
Issa Rae, nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy for Insecure (HBO)
Advertisement
4 of 6 jillian edelstein
Sandra Oh, nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama for Killing Eve (BBC America)
Advertisement
Advertisement