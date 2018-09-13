2018 Emmy Power Players: See the Scene Stealers Behind the Scenes

They delivered knockout performances as an aspiring comic, a struggling thirtysomething, a hit man, an MI5 agent and a heroic dad. We salute the Emmy nominees who made us laugh, cry and binge-watch this year

More
Mary Green
September 13, 2018 09:00 AM
<p><strong>My favorite way to kill time between scenes is&#8230;</strong> Pet my dogs [Winston and Nikki].<br /> <strong>My favorite thing to eat at craft services is&#8230;</strong> Cheetos Puffs.<br /> <strong>The best thing I&#8217;ve ever stolen from a set was&#8230;</strong> After the second season of <em>House of Cards</em>, I stole the rock that Rachel [her character] hits Stamper [Doug Stamper, the President&#8217;s fixer, played by Michael Kelly] with. It&#8217;s made of foam, and I really hit him in the face with it, and now it&#8217;s in my living room.<br /> <strong>Of all my costars, the person who makes me laugh most is&#8230;</strong> Alex Borstein [Emmy-nominated for supporting actress, she plays Miriam&#8217;s manager Susie] could read the dictionary and I&#8217;d be on the floor.</p> <p><em>Photographed on July 30 on the set of </em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel<em> in Brooklyn</em></p>
pinterest
Rachel Brosnahan, nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

My favorite way to kill time between scenes is… Pet my dogs [Winston and Nikki].
My favorite thing to eat at craft services is… Cheetos Puffs.
The best thing I’ve ever stolen from a set was… After the second season of House of Cards, I stole the rock that Rachel [her character] hits Stamper [Doug Stamper, the President’s fixer, played by Michael Kelly] with. It’s made of foam, and I really hit him in the face with it, and now it’s in my living room.
Of all my costars, the person who makes me laugh most is… Alex Borstein [Emmy-nominated for supporting actress, she plays Miriam’s manager Susie] could read the dictionary and I’d be on the floor.

Photographed on July 30 on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in Brooklyn

Austin Hargrave
<p><strong>My favorite thing to eat at craft services is&#8230;</strong> Donuts.<br /> <strong>My first acting job was&#8230;</strong> On <em>The Fresh Prince of Bel Air</em>. I&#8217;ve got one line. Look it up <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEM9TWGEc98" target="_blank" rel="noopener">on YouTube</a>!<br /> <strong>The worst blooper I&#8217;ve ever had was&#8230;</strong> I was never one to trip or fall or anything like that. My mouth gets me in trouble.</p> <p><em>Photographed on July 26 on the set of </em>This Is Us<em> in Los Angeles</em></p>
pinterest
Milo Ventimiglia, nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama for This Is Us (NBC)

My favorite thing to eat at craft services is… Donuts.
My first acting job was… On The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. I’ve got one line. Look it up on YouTube!
The worst blooper I’ve ever had was… I was never one to trip or fall or anything like that. My mouth gets me in trouble.

Photographed on July 26 on the set of This Is Us in Los Angeles

Austin Hargrave
<p><strong>My favorite way to kill time between scenes is&#8230;</strong> Any social media break. Looking at people talking mess. I love Chrissy Teigen. I love Shade Room.<br /> <strong>The costar I had a secret crush on was&#8230;</strong> All of &#8217;em &#8217;cause I&#8217;m thirsty. Boys and girls. Love you all.<br /> <strong>Three things I always have in my trailer are&#8230;</strong> My speaker for my music, snacks that I take from crafty &mdash; a variety of nuts, usually with dark chocolate &mdash; and my tablet.</p> <p><em>Photographed on July 29 next to the Mason Fine Art Gallery in Atlanta</em></p>
pinterest
Issa Rae, nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy for Insecure (HBO)

My favorite way to kill time between scenes is… Any social media break. Looking at people talking mess. I love Chrissy Teigen. I love Shade Room.
The costar I had a secret crush on was… All of ’em ’cause I’m thirsty. Boys and girls. Love you all.
Three things I always have in my trailer are… My speaker for my music, snacks that I take from crafty — a variety of nuts, usually with dark chocolate — and my tablet.

Photographed on July 29 next to the Mason Fine Art Gallery in Atlanta

Austin Hargrave; Prop stylist: Anita Finkelstein/Zenobia
<p><strong>Three things I always have in my dressing room are&#8230;</strong> My toothbrush, earplugs and my vitamins. I&#8217;m so boring!<br /> <strong>My favorite way to kill time between scenes is&#8230;</strong> Entertaining the crew.<br /> <strong>The best thing I&#8217;ve ever stolen from a set was&#8230;</strong> The rug in Owen and Cristina&#8217;s apartment on <em>Grey&#8217;s Anatomy</em> before they broke up. It&#8217;s in my living room.<br /> <strong>The TV show I obsessively watched as a kid was&#8230;</strong> <em>Fame</em>. And <em>The Carol Burnett Show</em>. That says so much about me!</p> <p><em>Photographed on July 20 at the Film Shed in London</em></p>
pinterest
Sandra Oh, nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama for Killing Eve (BBC America)

Three things I always have in my dressing room are… My toothbrush, earplugs and my vitamins. I’m so boring!
My favorite way to kill time between scenes is… Entertaining the crew.
The best thing I’ve ever stolen from a set was… The rug in Owen and Cristina’s apartment on Grey’s Anatomy before they broke up. It’s in my living room.
The TV show I obsessively watched as a kid was… Fame. And The Carol Burnett Show. That says so much about me!

Photographed on July 20 at the Film Shed in London

jillian edelstein
<p><strong>My first acting job was&#8230;</strong> On the show <em>Punk&#8217;d</em>. I only did one episode because I was not very good.<br /> <strong>The best thing I&#8217;ve ever stolen from a set was&#8230;</strong> One of Stefon&#8217;s shirts [a character Hader played on <em>Saturday Night Live</em>].<br /> <strong>Three things I always have in my trailer are&#8230;</strong> Water, coffee and a good book.<br /> <strong>The worst blooper I ever made was&#8230;</strong> Have you ever seen me on <em>Saturday Night Live</em>? I&#8217;m constantly breaking! I&#8217;m bad at my job.</p> <p><em>Photographed on Aug. 2 at the Factory Theater in Toronto</em></p>
pinterest
Bill Hader, nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy for Barry (HBO)

My first acting job was… On the show Punk’d. I only did one episode because I was not very good.
The best thing I’ve ever stolen from a set was… One of Stefon’s shirts [a character Hader played on Saturday Night Live].
Three things I always have in my trailer are… Water, coffee and a good book.
The worst blooper I ever made was… Have you ever seen me on Saturday Night Live? I’m constantly breaking! I’m bad at my job.

Photographed on Aug. 2 at the Factory Theater in Toronto

Austin Hargrave
<p>The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost,&nbsp;air Monday, Sept. 17 on NBC.</p>
pinterest

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, air Monday, Sept. 17 on NBC.

Matthew Simmons/Getty
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 6 Austin Hargrave

Rachel Brosnahan, nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

My favorite way to kill time between scenes is… Pet my dogs [Winston and Nikki].
My favorite thing to eat at craft services is… Cheetos Puffs.
The best thing I’ve ever stolen from a set was… After the second season of House of Cards, I stole the rock that Rachel [her character] hits Stamper [Doug Stamper, the President’s fixer, played by Michael Kelly] with. It’s made of foam, and I really hit him in the face with it, and now it’s in my living room.
Of all my costars, the person who makes me laugh most is… Alex Borstein [Emmy-nominated for supporting actress, she plays Miriam’s manager Susie] could read the dictionary and I’d be on the floor.

Photographed on July 30 on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in Brooklyn

Advertisement
2 of 6 Austin Hargrave

Milo Ventimiglia, nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama for This Is Us (NBC)

My favorite thing to eat at craft services is… Donuts.
My first acting job was… On The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. I’ve got one line. Look it up on YouTube!
The worst blooper I’ve ever had was… I was never one to trip or fall or anything like that. My mouth gets me in trouble.

Photographed on July 26 on the set of This Is Us in Los Angeles

3 of 6 Austin Hargrave; Prop stylist: Anita Finkelstein/Zenobia

Issa Rae, nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy for Insecure (HBO)

My favorite way to kill time between scenes is… Any social media break. Looking at people talking mess. I love Chrissy Teigen. I love Shade Room.
The costar I had a secret crush on was… All of ’em ’cause I’m thirsty. Boys and girls. Love you all.
Three things I always have in my trailer are… My speaker for my music, snacks that I take from crafty — a variety of nuts, usually with dark chocolate — and my tablet.

Photographed on July 29 next to the Mason Fine Art Gallery in Atlanta

Advertisement
4 of 6 jillian edelstein

Sandra Oh, nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama for Killing Eve (BBC America)

Three things I always have in my dressing room are… My toothbrush, earplugs and my vitamins. I’m so boring!
My favorite way to kill time between scenes is… Entertaining the crew.
The best thing I’ve ever stolen from a set was… The rug in Owen and Cristina’s apartment on Grey’s Anatomy before they broke up. It’s in my living room.
The TV show I obsessively watched as a kid was… Fame. And The Carol Burnett Show. That says so much about me!

Photographed on July 20 at the Film Shed in London

Advertisement
5 of 6 Austin Hargrave

Bill Hader, nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy for Barry (HBO)

My first acting job was… On the show Punk’d. I only did one episode because I was not very good.
The best thing I’ve ever stolen from a set was… One of Stefon’s shirts [a character Hader played on Saturday Night Live].
Three things I always have in my trailer are… Water, coffee and a good book.
The worst blooper I ever made was… Have you ever seen me on Saturday Night Live? I’m constantly breaking! I’m bad at my job.

Photographed on Aug. 2 at the Factory Theater in Toronto

Advertisement
6 of 6 Matthew Simmons/Getty

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, air Monday, Sept. 17 on NBC.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now