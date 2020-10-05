20 Ways to Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Gilmore Girls

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show on Oct. 5 in a way Lorelai and Rory would be proud of

Oy (with the poodles) - it's already been 20 years?!

Oct. 5 marks the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Gilmore Girls, which means that it's been two decades we were introduced to perpetual cool mom Lorelai Gilmore and her smart, sweet, book-obsessed daughter Rory, and our worlds have never been the same. The show, which ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007, fueled our coffee obsessions, taught us what it really meant to be a fast-talker and made us fall in love with the little, fictional town of Stars Hollow and its cast of characters.

To celebrate, we've rounded up 20 ways you can honor one of the best mother-daughter duos on television, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore.

Put on a flannel and a backwards hat, and make a pot (or five) of coffee.

In the words of Lorelai Gilmore, "I need coffee in an I.V.," and you're gonna need some if you're going to marathon the series.

Have a girl's night in!

We know Luke’s Diner and Al’s Pancake World doesn’t exist in real life, but order all of the pancakes, burgers and junk food you can possibly manage and have a blast.

Or cook yourself and make a total mess in the kitchen like Sookie.

There's even a Gilmore Girls cookbook you can buy for some inspiration! Just don't burn the place down, okay?

Or have a fancy dinner with your estranged parents.

Including plenty of martinis to get you through it.

Hold a Dance-a-Thon.

Bonus points if you're the last one standing.

Or a Fall Fashion Extravaganza!

Blast some "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" and model the fall looks you'll most likely be wearing at home this season.

Fill your home with 1,000 daisies.

Take a book out of Max Medina's book and buy 1,000 yellow daisies. That being said, Justice for Max! Max deserved better!

Or decorate like you're going to travel the world!

Lorelai and Rory are nothing if not dedicated to a theme. So do as the Gilmores do, pick a country and decorate accordingly.

Do something semi-rebellious in honor of Lane Kim.

Like dyeing your hair or joining a band!

Divulge your greatest secret on C-SPAN.

Pull a Paris and yell, "I had sex but I'm not going to Harvard!" You know she would be proud. She would be very embarrassed, but she would also be proud.

Have a picnic.

It won't top Jess and Rory's picnic in 'A-Tisket, A-Tasket' but we are sure you'll try your best.

Watch Kirk's short film.

Kirk is known for his odd jobs, but perhaps nothing is more impressive than his black and white short film: A Film By Kirk.

Adopt a sweet, fluffy dog.

And name him after someone famous so that you can confuse the people around you.

Sing “I Will Always Love You” as your ex looks on longingly.

This might be hard with coronavirus closing down bars and restaurants, but we know you’ll find a way.

Buy some new books and get cozy.

The perfect socially distant, Rory-approved way to celebrate!

Build your future significant other a car or a chuppah.

This seems like a perfectly reasonable way to spend your time.

Shoot for the stars! Apply to Harvard and Princeton and Yale.

If you get into all three, you'll have one more thing in common with Rory.

Tell off your frenemy in honor of Emily Gilmore.

You can't necessarily do this in the middle of a crowded Daughters of the American Revolution fundraiser because, you know, coronavirus, but if you're really committed, you can do it over Instagram Live or start a Twitter feud.

Join a Secret Society.

We can't tell you how to do this, you know, because it's secret. In Omnia Paratus!

Spend some time with your mom or the mother figure in your life.

Image zoom Getty Images