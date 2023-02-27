2 Hospitalized After Crashing the Famed Car from 'Dukes of Hazzard'

Two people have been injured in a crash involving one of the most recognizable vehicles in pop-culture history, according to Missouri officials.

The Western Taney County Fire Protection District posted to Facebook Sunday that, upon responding to a highway incident that afternoon, they discovered that the car involved was the "iconic and historic" Dodge Charger from the classic TV series The Dukes of Hazzard.

The post included several photos of the easily recognizable bright orange 1969 model, which was named "General Lee" on the show, showing damage sustained to the front end.

Officials stated this was a single-vehicle incident, but gave no other details of the crash. The car's two occupants were transported to the hospital, according to the post. Their current conditions were not provided.

The fire department noted that there were 309 of the General Lee models built for the TV show, plus another 26 made in 2005 for a remake movie, which starred Sean William Scott, Johnny Knoxville, and Jessica Simpson.

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, who played Bo Duke on the '80s show, reportedly owns several of the iconic Chargers —and ran into trouble with one in 2019 when Hurricane Ida uprooted a tree on his property that fell and crushed the car.

The "General Lee" car itself has been at the center of controversy in the years since the show concluded. The vehicle was named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, and features a Confederate flag decal on the roof.

The flag was used by the Confederate States of America for four years, from 1861 until 1865. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the flag "served as a potent symbol of slavery and white supremacy, which has caused it to be very popular among white supremacists."

Back in 2015, TV Land pulled Dukes of Hazzard from its schedule and Warner Bros. halted production of toys and replicas of the "General Lee" due to backlash over the flag's inclusion.

The Dukes of Hazzard, which aired on CBS from 1979 to 1985, followed the adventures of cousins Bo (Schneider) and Luke (Tom Wopat) in fictional Hazzard County, Georgia.