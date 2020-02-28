2 Charges Dropped in Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Domestic Violence Case with Ex Jen Harley

Image zoom Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Two charges have been dropped in Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s domestic violence case with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

On Friday, the Jersey Shore star lawyer told PEOPLE that the City Attorney dropped two of the seven charges against Ortiz-Magro.

“As we have been saying from the beginning, the facts and circumstances and relating to the arrest and charging of Ronnie were exaggerated and factually incorrect,” Ortiz-Magro’s attorney said in a statement. “Now, after further investigation, the City’s Attorney agreed with us and dismissed 2 of the pending charges against Ronnie. They agreed that these allegations were baseless and made up. We are hoping further investigation will yield similar results.”

The exes have a volatile relationship history, each having accused the other of abuse and infidelity.

In October 2019, Ortiz-Magro was arrested on a kidnapping charge after an alleged altercation with Harley, 32. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that authorities responded to a battery report at around 2:40 a.m. “The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” the spokesperson said. “Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident.” The kidnapping charge was then dropped, but he was charged with domestic violence, brandishing a weapon, child endangerment, resisting arrest, and making criminal threats misdemeanors, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The reality star was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Harley, TMZ first reported. The order was in place until Oct. 11.

According to Harley’s attorney Lisa Bloom, she obtained another restraining order against Ortiz-Magro on Nov. 8.

Last month, Ortiz-Magro, 34, was granted an emergency order for protection against domestic violence after he said Harley attacked him.

“Regrettably, on Saturday night, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was, again, the victim of a domestic violence incident at the hands of Jennifer Harley,” Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer said in a previous statement. “At that time, Ms. Harley, entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him.”

“Ronnie immediately called the Las Vegas Police Department and filed a domestic violence complaint against Jennifer,” the statement continued. “Then, this morning, a Family Court Judge in the Clark County (Las Vegas, NV) District Court, Family Division granted Ronnie an Emergency Order for Protection Against Domestic Violence. This Emergency Order is in effect until February 25, 2020.

When reached by PEOPLE for comment, Bloom said that Harley had yet to be served with the restraining order.

“Contact that Ronnie Ortiz had with Jenn Harley recently was in violation of the restraining order in effect against him,” Bloom said. “We have not received any restraining order against her, and if Jenn does get served with one, we will oppose it. Jenn just wants to raise her baby in peace.”