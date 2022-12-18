'1923' Review: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Head to Yellowstone Country

At the very start of 1923, the latest chapter in Taylor Sheridan's big, bold Yellowstone narrative, Helen Mirren, rifle in hand, is chasing a man through the woods.

She ends up shooting him in what appears to be self-defense, then she looks up to the sky and howls. It's a keen dramatic moment, made even better when you notice that the color of Mirren's skirt and jacket is cerulean blue.

The rare western that might earn the approval of The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly, 1923 should engross Yellowstone fans too.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in '1923'. James Minchin III/Paramount+

This new series, following up on 1883, moves the Dutton saga forward by a decisive four decades. The country has been to war over in Europe — we get a battle flashback — and the Great Depression is less than a decade away.

Things will be bad, at least according to the opening narration spoken by the familiar voice of 1883's Elsa Dutton (Isabel May): "Violence has always haunted this family. . . . Where it doesn't follow, we hunt it down. We seek it."

That sounds like the spirit of Hemingway coming through at a séance, but it does set a tone. On the other hand, you might be surprised to hear someone use the phrase "a leopard the size of a sofa."

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in '1923'. James Minchin III/Paramount+

Mirren and Harrison Ford are well matched as the new Dutton power players, Cara and Jacob. She's crisply dutiful, resourceful but appealing, while he often has the expression of a man whose egg order keeps coming out wrong.

Who's to say that isn't historically accurate?

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

1923 premieres Sunday evening on Paramount+ and Paramount Network, following the latest episode of Yellowstone at 8 p.m. ET.