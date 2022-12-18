'1923' Review: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Head to Yellowstone Country

1923, which follows Yellowstone prequel 1883, moves the Dutton saga forward by a decisive four decades

By Tom Gliatto
Published on December 18, 2022 03:00 PM
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen MIrren as Cara Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in '1923'. Photo: James Minchin III/Paramount+

At the very start of 1923, the latest chapter in Taylor Sheridan's big, bold Yellowstone narrative, Helen Mirren, rifle in hand, is chasing a man through the woods.

She ends up shooting him in what appears to be self-defense, then she looks up to the sky and howls. It's a keen dramatic moment, made even better when you notice that the color of Mirren's skirt and jacket is cerulean blue.

The rare western that might earn the approval of The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly, 1923 should engross Yellowstone fans too.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in '1923'. James Minchin III/Paramount+

This new series, following up on 1883, moves the Dutton saga forward by a decisive four decades. The country has been to war over in Europe — we get a battle flashback — and the Great Depression is less than a decade away.

Things will be bad, at least according to the opening narration spoken by the familiar voice of 1883's Elsa Dutton (Isabel May): "Violence has always haunted this family. . . . Where it doesn't follow, we hunt it down. We seek it."

That sounds like the spirit of Hemingway coming through at a séance, but it does set a tone. On the other hand, you might be surprised to hear someone use the phrase "a leopard the size of a sofa."

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in 1923, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in '1923'. James Minchin III/Paramount+

Mirren and Harrison Ford are well matched as the new Dutton power players, Cara and Jacob. She's crisply dutiful, resourceful but appealing, while he often has the expression of a man whose egg order keeps coming out wrong.

Who's to say that isn't historically accurate?

1923 premieres Sunday evening on Paramount+ and Paramount Network, following the latest episode of Yellowstone at 8 p.m. ET.

