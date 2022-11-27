'1923' : Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Star in Intense First Trailer for 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off

Paramount aired the first trailer for Yellowstone spin-off 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, during Sunday's episode of the parent series

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 27, 2022 08:20 PM

Yellowstone fans are getting an official glimpse at another chapter in the Dutton family's story.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren gave viewers a new look at their characters Jacob and Cara Dutton when Paramount+ dropped the first trailer for 1923, a Yellowstone origin story, during Sunday's episode of the parent series on Paramount Network.

Following another generation of Duttons in the titular year, the spin-off is set during "the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home," according to a plot synopsis from Paramount+.

The trailer also shows Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield, a wealthy new neighbor who introduces himself to Cara. "Well, this is the Yellowstone and you have no rights here," she tells him while loading her shotgun.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen MIrren as Cara Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
James Minchin III/Paramount+

1923 teases a mix of opulent era-appropriate decadence and the gritty western lifestyle of the period, as Jacob prepares for a "range war" with Donald and others.

The show also features Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Aminah Nieves and Jerome Flynn.

RELATED VIDEO: 1883's Faith Hill, Tim McGraw: How They Make Sure Their Real Marriage Is Different Than the Show

1923 follows last year's 1883, the Yellowstone prequel that starred real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, and followed their story as they traveled to Montana.

1923 premieres Dec. 18 on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network in a special simulcast event.

Related Articles
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen MIrren as Cara Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
'1923' Teaser Offers First Exciting Look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 'Yellowstone' Spinoff
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford To Star in Next Yellowstone Installment, 1932 HM Trevor Leighton photos Dec 2012; LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Harrison Ford attends the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
'1923' First Look: See Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 'Yellowstone' Spinoff
Cole Hauser attends Paramount's "Yellowstone" Season 5 New York Premiere at Walter Reade Theater on November 03, 2022 in New York City.
Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Confirms Season 5 Is Not the End of the Dutton's Story
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford To Star in Next Yellowstone Installment, 1932 HM Trevor Leighton photos Dec 2012; LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Harrison Ford attends the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford Are Headed to 'Yellowstone' ! Here's What We Know About '1932'
Lennie James as Morgan Jones - Fear the Walking Dead, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee - The Walking Dead: Dead City, Nico Tortorella as Felix - The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Terry Crews as Joe - Tales of the Walking Dead
A Complete Guide to Every 'Walking Dead' Spin-Off Show
1883 Paramount+
A Guide to Every 'Yellowstone' Prequel and Spinoff Series, Including '1883' , '1932' , '6666'
2022 Paramount+ UK portrait studio
Kevin Costner on 'Yellowstone' 's Secret to Success: 'A Good Western Isn't Just Rushing Towards Its Gunfight'
1883
Everything to Know About the 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883' Ahead of Its Premiere 
1883
'Yellowstone' Prequel: See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw in the Action-Packed New Trailer for '1883'
1883
Tom Hanks Appears in '1883' 's Second Episode — How Tim McGraw Asked His Longtime Friend to Make a Cameo
Tim McGraw Faith Hill cover
'1883' 's Faith Hill, Tim McGraw: How They Make Sure Their Real Marriage Is Different Than the Show
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform live in concert at the Rod Laver Arena on March 20, 2012, in Melbourne, AustraliaTim McGraw and Faith Hill perform live in concert at the Rod Laver Arena on March 20, 2012, in Melbourne, Australia
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Relationship Timeline
Faith Hill as Margaret and Tim McGraw as James in 1883
'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1883' Gets More Episodes, New '1932' Series on Dutton Family's Origins Announced
rita wilson and faith hill
Rita Wilson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo with Pal Faith Hill Ahead of Her '1883' Appearance
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Rita Wilson attends The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 05, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Rita Wilson to Guest Star on '1883' Alongside Longtime Friends Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
Henry Winkler, Taylor Sheridan
Henry Winkler Reveals He 'Wrote a Fan Letter' to' Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan