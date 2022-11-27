'1923' : Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Star in Intense First Trailer for 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off

Yellowstone fans are getting an official glimpse at another chapter in the Dutton family's story.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren gave viewers a new look at their characters Jacob and Cara Dutton when Paramount+ dropped the first trailer for 1923, a Yellowstone origin story, during Sunday's episode of the parent series on Paramount Network.

Following another generation of Duttons in the titular year, the spin-off is set during "the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home," according to a plot synopsis from Paramount+.

The trailer also shows Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield, a wealthy new neighbor who introduces himself to Cara. "Well, this is the Yellowstone and you have no rights here," she tells him while loading her shotgun.

James Minchin III/Paramount+

1923 teases a mix of opulent era-appropriate decadence and the gritty western lifestyle of the period, as Jacob prepares for a "range war" with Donald and others.

The show also features Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Aminah Nieves and Jerome Flynn.

1923 follows last year's 1883, the Yellowstone prequel that starred real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, and followed their story as they traveled to Montana.

1923 premieres Dec. 18 on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network in a special simulcast event.