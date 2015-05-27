Instead of 19 Kids and Counting, could viewers soon be watching 2 Brides and Their Grooms?

TLC pulled all episodes of 19 Kids when a resurfaced police report from 2006 revealed that one of the show’s stars, Josh Duggar, had been investigated for child molestation when he was a teen.

While the network has yet to announce whether or not 19 Kids and Counting is officially canceled – and full episodes of the show as well as promotional materials remain on the network’s website – a source close to the Duggars says a new plan may shift focus away from the large brood headed up by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and instead focus on newlyweds Jill and Derick Dillard, and Jessa and Ben Seewald.

“The show had begun to focus more and more on the next generation of Duggars, anyway – mainly Jill and Jessa and their marriages and babies,” says the source. “That’s when the show got its highest ratings.”

RELATED VIDEO: 19 Kids and Counting Spin-off May Be in the Works at TLC: Source

Indeed, the two-hour special that documented Jill’s dramatic, 70-hour delivery of son Israel David pulled in over 3.6 million viewers, according to a network release.

The proposed spin-off would have no shortage of material. Even as Jessa and Ben await the birth of their first child – due on their first wedding anniversary – the couple say that they’re still hoping to adopt and that they’re in the process of attending classes for prospective adoptive parents.

Meanwhile, Jill and Derick are currently navigating life as new parents. “There are a lot of things [about motherhood] that seem different than I thought they would be,” Jill told PEOPLE earlier this month, adding that Derick is “such a good dad.”

A rep for TLC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Josh Duggar Fallout Continues in Wake of Molestation Accusations

Would you watch a 19 Kids spin-off starring Jill and Jessa? Sound off below.