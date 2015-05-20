During the finale of 19 Kids, the Duggar patriarch eased concerns about Josie's health

However, there was one moment which stood in stark contrast to the rest of the season – when Josie, 5, began seizing out of nowhere under 25-year-old Jana’s watch.

As Duggar patriarch Jim Bob revealed during Tuesday’s finale of 19 Kids, though, it’s expected that Josie will one day outgrow her seizures. “All of Josie’s seizures have happened around a fever – normally an ear infection,” he said during the aftershow special. “Typically, children will outgrow these by the time they’re 10.

“So, hopefully, she will just get bigger and stronger and outgrow it,” he added.

“One in every 25 children will have at least one febrile seizure,” according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, and the vast majority of febrile seizures are “short and harmless” though undoubtedly frightening for the parents.

Josie did not have an easy time coming into this world. Michelle suffered from pre-eclampsia during her pregnancy and underwent an emergency cesarean section to save Josie’s life, as well as her own.

The youngest of Michelle and Jim Bob’s children was born at just 25 weeks and weighed in at 1 lb., 6 oz.

The seizure Josie experienced as shown on 19 Kids in an April episode was the “fourth or fifth” she’d had. Therefore, older brother James, 13, knew what he was seeing when he asked Josie a question and she didn’t respond and instead just sat there, staring, before her body began to jerk. Michelle, 48, and Jim Bob, 49, were out of town at the time, and James rushed to Jana for help.

The situation was so grave that director Scott Enlow even jumped in to assist a tearful Jana while they awaited paramedics.

“One of the little glitches for Josie is that if she runs a fever, she does have the tendency to have febrile seizures,” explained Michelle during the episode. “It might happen just like that; she’ll spike a temp when you least expect it, and she’ll have a seizure.”

