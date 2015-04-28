19 Kids and Counting Sneak Peek: Youngest Daughter Josie, 5, Suffers a Seizure (VIDEO)

With Michelle and Jim Bob away in Chicago, Jana was in charge at home when Josie suffered a medical emergency
Credit: TLC

When the youngest of the Duggar brood suffered a medical emergency, it was eldest daughter Jana to the rescue.

In a dramatic clip from this week’s 19 Kids and Counting, Josie, 5, begins to seize out of nowhere.

James, 13, first noticed the emergency and alerted Jana. “He asked her a question, and she didn’t really respond,” says Jana, 25. “She was just sitting there, staring, and then started jerking.”

Even the director of the episode, Scott Enlow, jumps in to assist a tearful Jana until the paramedics show up to rush Josie to the hospital.

As the episode reveals, Josie has a history of seizures – this is the fourth or fifth she’s had.

“One of the little glitches for Josie is that if she runs a fever, she does have the tendency to have febrile seizures,” reveals Duggar matriarch Michelle, 48. “It might happen just like that; she’ll spike a temp when you least expect it, and she’ll have a seizure.”

Tuesday’s episode of 19 Kids and Counting, airing at 9 p.m. ET on TLC, will reveal how the family deals with Josie’s health scare.

Fans of 19 Kids can soon see the birth of Israel David, Jill and Derick Dillard‘s first child, on May 5 in advance of Mother’s Day.

