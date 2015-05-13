"Don't worry, we won't be doing these weekly photos until he's 18," husband Derick joked

It’s already been 5 weeks since a dramatic, 70-hour delivery brought baby Israel David Dillard into the world.

“Don’t worry,” Derick, 26, joked in the caption. “We won’t be doing these weekly photos until he’s 18.”

The 19 Kids and Counting star just celebrated her very first Mother’s Day, telling PEOPLE, “It is so crazy that last Mother’s Day, I wasn’t even married, and now I’m a mom. It is still surreal to me that I’m a mother.”

Added Jill, 23, “I am so blessed to be a mother. There are a lot of ladies who would love to be and can’t. My heroes are my mom, my grandmother, Derick’s mom and those people who have been mothers for a while. I just pray I can be like them.”

The two-hour finale of 19 Kids and Counting airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.