Rita Wilson Joins Longtime Friend Faith Hill for a Boozy Good Time in New 1883 Sneak Peek

PEOPLE's exclusive look at 1883 sees guest star Rita Wilson help Faith Hill's character decompress with whiskey punch

Rita Wilson is heading to the Old West with longtime pal Faith Hill by her side!

It was announced earlier this month that Wilson, 65, will guest star on an upcoming episode of Paramount+'s Yellowstone prequel, 1883. The actress and singer plays a Doan's Crossing storekeeper named Carolyn, who helps Hill's character Margaret relax with some whiskey punch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE has the first look at Wilson's cameo ahead of Sunday's episode.

In the exclusive clip, Margaret enters Doan's Crossing and Carolyn asks whether she'd "like a lemonade." But Margaret is simply not interested in the offer, leading Carolyn to counter with a much stronger beverage.

"How 'bout a whiskey punch?" asks Carolyn. "Looks like you could use it."

Before making her way over to Carolyn's counter, Margaret asks: "Would you join me?"

Rita Wilson 1883 Credit: Courtesy Paramount+

To that, Carolyn replies with a laugh: "Sister, I've been joining you since noon."

As the pair continue to bond while enjoying the alcoholic beverage, Margaret's husband James (played by Hill's real-life spouse, Tim McGraw) catches them drunkenly laughing away. James then informs his wife that he is going to go study the river, sparking additional laughter from Margaret and Carolyn.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Asks James, "Can I trust you to stay here?"

Pointing to the low amount of whiskey punch left in the bottle, Margaret replies: "Yep, this long. As long as this is!"

Rita Wilson Faith Hill 1883 Credit: Courtesy Paramount+

Previously teasing her upcoming appearance, Wilson posted a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram featuring Hill.

"The secret is out — I'll be joining my friends @faithhill and @thetimmcgraw on the show @1883official this season," she wrote. "Keep up with episodes every Sunday on @paramountplus to catch a glimpse of yours truly 🤠."

Wilson's guest spot comes after her husband, Tom Hanks, made a cameo on the show's second episode. The Oscar winner, 65, appeared in a Civil War flashback as a general named George Meade.

"You never want to botch a scene when you got Tom Hanks in there with you," McGraw, 54, previously told Cinemablend of Hanks' appearance. "But yeah, he's a great guy. We've been friends for a long time. Rita, his wife, and Faith are best friends, and Tom and I've been friends for 25 years, 24 years."

Added McGraw, "I knew that there was this part in there, and I gave him a call said, 'Hey, would you be interested in showing up doing a cameo in this show that we're doing?' And he goes, 'Tell me when to be there,' and he just showed up."