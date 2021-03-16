16 and Pregnant premieres on MTV on Tuesday, March 16 at 9 PM ET

Relationships Are Tested in 16 and Pregnant Season 6 Trailer: 'You Are Babies Having a Baby'

Whoa, baby! 16 and Pregnant is back!

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the upcoming season of the MTV reality series, five new girls — Abygail, Kyla, Selena, Shelby and Taylor — step into the world of parenting after becoming pregnant as teenagers.

Set to premiere Tuesday night, the latest iteration of 16 and Pregnant will follow the story of the five new pregnant teens over a span of five weeks as they each become first-time mothers.

"You all need to grow up within the next couple of days," Selena's mother tells her in the super tease. "You are babies having a baby."

As the clip progresses, viewers meet Shelby, who details the drama surrounding her pregnancy and her unborn child's dad. "My ex has a six-month-old baby with a different girl," she says.

But relationships aren't the only thing being put to the test as the girls prepare to give birth. Abygail tells her mother that she is planning to put her goal of becoming a doctor on hold to raise her child.

"I don't know if I really want to pursue the doctor thing, cause I feel like that's a lot of time away," she says in the clip, before her mother says, "All of the things that she worked so hard to accomplish just stopped."

"This baby came with a package, and that package is called responsibility," Selena's mother tells heer, as one other parent tells a soon-to-be-father, "You right now don't know how to be a father. But when that baby get[s] here, boom! You have to learn how to do that."

The clip also teases how one couple deals with infidelity in their relationship, as another mom handles parenting on her own without her significant other by her side.