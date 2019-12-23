Nothing Left to Binge? Let These 15 Podcasts About TV Shows Fill the Void

Image zoom Angela Kinsey (left) and Jenna Fischer Getty Images

When your eyes need a break from hours in front of a laptop on your latest Netflix binge, or if you just want some entertainment while wrapping gifts or doing some holiday cooking, download one of these podcasts about some of TV’s most exciting shows. Podcasts are undeniably having a moment, and there’s something for every type of listener — whether you’re a true crime junkie or a comedy fiend — and hours of content to enjoy. So listen on and learn more about your current TV obsession or old favorite.

Dateline: Dateline NBC

Image zoom NBC News

Since Dateline premiered in 1992, the show has captivated its audience with gripping real-life stories — and now, thanks to the show’s podcast, fans can get their true crime fix on the go. Narrated by Keith Morrison himself, the podcast includes classic episodes that first aired on television as well as new, current stories. Although it just premiered in September, Dateline‘s audio counterpart began with a must-listen story broken into six episodes: The Thing About Pam, following one woman’s murder and the unsuspecting culprit behind it all. You’ll never be bored listening to this one, although we can’t promise you won’t be a little scared.

Listen now on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Luminary

Law and Order: SVU: Squadroom

Image zoom NBC Entertainment Podcast Network

You’ve seen the dedicated detectives who investigate vicious felonies, and now you can listen to their stories with Squadroom. Hosted by Anthony Roman, a music supervisor SVU insider, this show premiered as a way to celebrate 21 years of SVU and to go behind the scenes of the longest-running primetime drama on TV. With episodes featuring cast members like Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino, listeners can get the inside scoop straight from the set. And for SVU fans interested in the technical side of the show, Roman also includes interviews with directors, producers and the costume designer.

Listen on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts or Podbean

The Office: Office Ladies

Image zoom Earwolf

After The Office wrapped in 2013, fans have been left to fill the hole with reruns on Netflix. But thanks to Pam Beesly and Angela Martin (or Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, as they’re known outside of work), Dunder Mifflin is back in business — just on a slightly smaller scale. Since its premiere on Oct. 15, Office Ladies has deconstructed fan-favorite episodes like the cringe-worthy “Diversity Day” and “The Alliance.” Guests like Rainn Wilson (the quirky, hilarious Dwight) make an appearance, too. Someone get these ladies a Dundie.

Listen on Stitcher, Earwolf, Apple Podcasts or Podbean

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med: Meet Us at Molly’s

Image zoom Gina & Bryna

Step inside of the world of One Chicago fandom with hosts Gina Zippilli and Bryna Kramer as your guides. When the two superfans bonded on Twitter over their love for the franchise, their podcast was born. Since Meet Us at Molly’s officially debuted in 2017, it’s been bringing listeners recaps of the episodes and discussing any recent news surrounding the One Chicago franchise. Zippilli and Kramer don’t just stop there, though — they give fans access to conventions and exclusive interviews, and they have their very own line of Chicago merchandise to wear while you listen.

Listen on Stitcher, Spotify, Podbean or meetusatmollys.com

The Challenge: Challenge Mania

Image zoom Challenge Mania

Join hosts Derrick Kosinski and Scott Yager for their podcast all about the long-running MTV reality competition. Kosinski, a The Challenge veteran, and Yager, an actor, interview guests from past, current and future seasons on their show and invite them to discuss eliminations, rivalries and proposals. If you’re lucky, you may be able to catch a live version of the podcast since the hosts are taking their show on the road, stopping in places including Tampa and Dallas.

Listen on Spreaker, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Podbean

The Crown: The Crown Official Podcast

Image zoom Netflix

Although it takes place long before the time of AirPods and streaming, The Crown has carved out its own spot in the podcast world. Launched as an accompaniment to the third season of the popular Netflix show, this podcast is hosted by Edith Bowman, a Scottish DJ and TV presenter. Bowman takes her listeners into the world of each episode, talking with Peter Morgan, The Crown‘s showrunner, writer and creator, as well as cast members from the latest season. Listen to hear what it was like to replace Claire Foy with Olivia Colman, or the challenge that comes with creating fresh content in a the age of streaming wars.

Listen on Stitcher, Spotify or The Crown Podcast website

The West Wing: The West Wing Weekly

Image zoom Radiotopia

Dive into the world of the Bartlet White House with this podcast from composer Hrishikesh Hirway and former West Wing actor Joshua Malina. The pair brings new shows each week where they unpack one episode of Aaron Sorkin‘s (also a podcast guest) NBC political drama every Wednesday in keeping with the original day of the week The West Wing aired on TV. “I’ve been a frequent guest on other people’s podcasts, and I have always wanted to find something that I could call my own,” Malina told NPR in 2016. Some featured West Wing Weekly guests include Mr. President himself (Martin Sheen), Bradley Whitford and Allison Janney.

Listen on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, The West Wing Weekly website, Spotify and Radiotopia

The Ellen Show: Ellen on the Go

Image zoom Wondery

You’ve seen Ellen every afternoon on her daily talkshow, but now you can see what goes into making each joyful episode of her celebrity-packed show with biweekly podcasts from the creative team behind it all. Tune in to hear from executive producers Mary Connelly, Ed Galvin, Andy Lassner and Kevin A. Leman II, all members of The Ellen Show since its 2003 premiere. The producers, along with guests like Ellen and other staff members, unpack each episode in their People’s Choice Podcast Award-winning show to tell listeners how it all came together for airtime.

Listen on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts or Spotify

The Good Place: The Good Place: The Podcast

Image zoom NBC Entertainment Podcast Network

Although we had to say goodbye to The Good Place in November, there’s still a small corner of the internet where it exists as a podcast that explores scenes both on- and off-set. The Good Place: The Podcast also aired its last episode Nov. 22, but for those who haven’t discovered it or are new to the series, it dates all the way back to May 2018 — so grab your headphones, find a comfy chair and settle in for some motherforking entertaining listening with guests like Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto.

Listen on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or NBC.com

The Bachelor: Bachelor Happy Hour

Image zoom Wondery

If you can’t wait long enough for season 24 of The Bachelor starring pilot Peter Weber and its Jan. 6, 2020, premiere date, fill the next few weeks with episodes from this podcast hosted by former bachelorettes Ali Fedotowsky-Manno (Bachelorette season 6) and Rachel Lindsay (Bachelorette season 13). Explore all that goes on beyond the terracotta exterior of Bachelor Mansion as the hosts chat with cast members about what really goes down in drama-filled scenes. Just don’t forget notebook and pen for jotting down their love and dating advice — after finding romance on TV, they’re ready to share their tips for how to secure the rose offscreen.

Listen on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Podbean

Seinfeld: Seincast: A Seinfeld Podcast

Image zoom Seincast

Over four years — between 2014 and 2018 — hosts Vinnie and Matt dissected every episode of comedy classic Seinfeld to air, ever. Their show travels back to the ’90s when Elaine, Jerry and George ruled television each week at 9:30 p.m., as the two hosts share laughs, memories, their favorite moments and yada, yada, yada from every season of Larry David‘s iconic creation.

Listen on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts or Podbean

The Walking Dead: The Talking Dead

Image zoom Chris & Jason

Since 2010, hosts Chris and Jason have been giving fans over an hour of extra Walking Dead content each week to accompany the hugely popular AMC show. Listen in as they talk about each zombie-filled episode, debating key plot points, questioning character motives and discussing the latest news about all three Walking Dead shows. If you love the drama and tension in the series but struggle with the gore, this podcast may be the perfect solution to filling in the gaps when you had to cover your eyes during bloody scenes.

Listen on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts or thetalkingdeadpodcast.com

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Buffering the Vampire Slayer

Image zoom Jenny Owen Youngs & Kristin Russo

While Buffy the Vampire Slayer received its own recognition while on the air with a couple of Emmys for its cast members, this podcast honoring the show has earned itself titles including Time’s Top 50 Podcasts of 2018 and BBC America’s 10 Most Buzzworthy Podcasts of 2018. Hosts Jenny Owen Youngs and Kristin Russo take you back to Buffy every other week, chatting about every episode of the show — some even feature stars like Seth Green, James Marsters and Kristine Sutherland. Their community is so strong that Youngs and Russo have taken their love for Buffy to the next level, hosting Buffy Proms in New York and L.A.

Listen on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts or Spotify

The Watchmen: The Official Watchmen Podcast

Image zoom HBO

Host Craig Mazin breaks down all nine episodes of HBO’s Watchmen into three separate podcast episodes, for which he’s joined by the show’s co-creator, writer and executive producer, Damon Lindelof. Since the television series, which explores an alternative reality where the outlaws are really vigilantes in disguise, debuted this year, it’s won an Emmy and gained a loyal following. With Mazin’s accompanying podcast, the show’s growing fanbase has a chance to learn about the narrative choices behind the series and its connection to our current era.

Listen on Stitcher, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and HBO.com

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Race Chaser with Alaska and Willam

Image zoom Forever Dog

Start your engines, and may the best woman win! Join queens, Drag Race superstars and fan favorites Alaska and Willam for an inside look at the world of RuPaul’s Drag Race as they bring listeners into the gossip, drama, highs and lows of every season and episode from the very start of the series. With new podcast episodes delivered twice every week, Alaska and Willam keep the commentary coming and never cease to entertain.

Listen on Stitcher, Spotify and Apple Podcasts