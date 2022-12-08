'13 Reasons Why' Star Dylan Minnette and Girlfriend Lydia Night Break Up After 4 Years

In an announcement on her Instagram Story, musician Lydia Night wrote of their breakup: "we love and care about each other very much and that won’t change"

December 8, 2022
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic (2)

13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette and his musician girlfriend Lydia Night are going their separate ways.

The pair, who first sparked romance rumors in October 2018, have called it quits after four years together.

Night, 22, confirmed the news on her Instagram Story Wednesday, writing, "i've seen a lot of speculation and i'd rather just clarify: dylan and i have decided to end our romantic relationship. we love and care about each other very much and that won't change as we enter a new phase of our lives."

"please respect our privacy during this time," the musician concluded.

For his part, Minnette has not publicly commented on the split but the actor did delete all of his posts on Instagram. His rep has not returned PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lydia Night/Instagram

Though Minnette removed all of his posts, he remains in several photos of Night's Instagram feed. The most recent, from earlier this year, shows Night with her arms around Minnette's neck and giving him a kiss on his cheek with her eyes closed.

Minnette made his on-screen debut in a 2005 episode of Drake & Josh, and in the years that followed made appearances on Two and a Half Men, Grey's Anatomy and Prison Break, in which he played a young version of Michael Scofield.

He also played Jack and Juliet's son David Shephard on Lost, First Son Jerry Grant Jr. on Scandal and appeared in 2015's Goosebumps and the 2016 thriller Don't Breathe.

However, his breakout role came in 2017 when he portrayed the role of Clay Jensen in Netflix's hit 13 Reasons Why.

Since then, the 25-year-old actor has starred in the latest iteration in the Scream film series, Scream 5, and Hulu's limited series The Dropout. He's also a member of the band, Wallows.

Night is the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of California rock band The Regrettes.

