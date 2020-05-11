A new behind-the-scenes promo sees the stars tearfully gathering for the series' last table read

13 Reasons Why Will Air Its Fourth and Final Season in June — Watch the Cast Say Goodbye

The stars of 13 Reasons Why are bidding an emotional farewell to the provocative Netflix show.

The streaming service announced on Monday that the fourth and final season will debut June 5, and a new behind-the-scenes promo sees the cast tearfully gathering for the series' final table read last year.

Per the logline, in the 10-episode final season, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.

The season 4 cast includes Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Grace Saif as Ani Achola, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams, Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George, Austin Aaron as Luke Holliday, Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz, RJ Brown as Caleb, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen, Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen, Mark Pellegrino as Deputy Standall and introducing Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres.

The show has been no stranger to controversy; a graphic suicide scene from the season 1 finale was removed from the episode. Series creator Brian Yorkey decided to edit the scene after seeking the advice of medical experts, Netflix said in a statement at the time.

Season 4 of 13 Reasons Why premieres June 5.