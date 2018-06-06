13 Reasons Why Renewed for Third Season Despite Controversy Over Netflix Series

13 Reasons Why is getting a third season, Netflix confirmed Wednesday.

The streaming service announced the news with a 30-second teaser, which features a locker combination being unscrambled before the locker slams shut, revealing a large number 3 in black graffiti.

Season 3 will consist of 13 episodes and will premiere in 2019.

The show has generated controversy over its graphic portrayal of suicide, sexual assault, substance abuse and bullying. Ahead of season 2, which dropped last month, the cast created a series of PSAs and resources with support information.

The second season also opens with cast members Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Justin Prentice and Alisha Boe warning viewers about the heavy content, recommending that some consider either not watching the show at all, or not watching it by themselves.

RELATED: 13 Reasons Why Showrunner Stands Behind Season 2’s Graphic Rape Scene

The cast of 13 Reasons Why Steve Granitz/WireImage

The third season is slated to begin filming later this year without original star Lanford, who recently confirmed that she would be leaving after playing Hannah Baker for the first two seasons.

“Even though she may not be part of another season, I think that her presence and the importance of her and her story will always matter and will always be there,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “At the end of the day, one of the really important things to take from this season in regards to Hannah is that it doesn’t matter who she was or what she did — she didn’t deserve any of what happened to her.”

“13 Reasons Why will always be a really special part of my life, and I know I’ll always be close to the people that I’ve worked with on this show,” she added. “But I’m also really excited for what’s to come.”

Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.