13 Reasons Why Cancels Premiere Event After Texas High School Shooting

Netflix has canceled the premiere event for season 2 of 13 Reasons Why following a deadly school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

“Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence,” the streaming service said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “In light of today’s tragedy, we are cancelling the 13 Reasons Why S2 premiere event tonight.”

A storyline from the second season, which debuted Friday on Netflix, focuses in part on a thwarted school shooting.

On Friday, 10 people, including students and school staff, were killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School, Gov. Greg Abbott announced at a press conference. Seventeen-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been identified as the suspected gunman. Pagourtzis is a junior at Santa Fe, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed his identity in a news release on Friday afternoon, when they announced he was being held without bond in the county jail on suspicion of capital murder. More charges were possible, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting was first reported just after 7:30 a.m., according to authorities.

RELATED: Survivors of Florida Massacre React After at Least 8 Killed in Texas School Shooting — ‘We Are Fighting for You’

Season 1 of 13 Reasons Why touched on gun violence towards the end of the season: Miles Heizer’s character, Alex, was rushed to the hospital as the result of a gunshot wound to the head and Devin Druid’s character, Tyler, was also shown accumulating weapons in his bedroom.

The cast of 13 Reasons Why Steve Granitz/WireImage

The show also sparked controversy over its graphic portrayal of suicide, sexual assault, substance abuse and bullying. The cast has since created a series of PSAs and resources with support information, and season 2 opens with cast members Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Justin Prentice and Alisha Boe warning viewers about the heavy content.

The disclaimer also comes with a recommendation that some viewers consider either not watching the show, or not watching it by themselves.