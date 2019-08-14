Clay Jensen Is Suspect No. 1 in New 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Trailer: 'I Didn't Do This!'

Everyone is a suspect.

Netflix released a new trailer for the upcoming third season of the provocative series 13 Reasons Why on Wednesday — and the hunt for Bryce Walker’s killer is on.

In the trailer, students become suspicious after news of Walker’s murder is made public. It turns out, there’s more than one person who might want the controversial football player dead.

“Someone might know who could have done this,” says Justin (Brandon Flynn).

“That’s crazy,” replies Jessica (Alisha Boe).

But Jessica might not be as clueless as she seems. Her complicated past (he sexually assaulted her in season 1) quickly makes her a person of interest.

“Bryce Walker did hurt a lot of people,” says one student while talking to the police. “The one he hurt the most was Jessica Davis.

Justin, Tyler (Devin Druid), Alex (Miles Heizer) and Zach (Ross Butler) also have their reasons for wanting Walker out of their lives.

But perhaps the most suspicious? Clay Jensen.

The trailer appears to show the police arresting Clay (Dylan Minnette) while in school. “I didn’t do anything!” he insists.

While Clay maintains his innocence, there is one thing he believes to be true: “This whole f—– world is better without him in it.”

Season 3, which premieres Aug. 23, will be the first season without Katherine Langford, who starred as Hannah, the teenage girl whose suicide and (and the audio tapes she left behind) sparked the events of seasons 1 and 2.

The new trailer comes just weeks after the controversial suicide scene from season 1 was removed from the episode.

Series creator Brian Yorkey decided to “edit” the scene after seeking the “advice of medical experts,” Netflix said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“We’ve heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Why encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help — often for the first time,” Netflix said.

“As we prepare to launch Season 3 later this summer, we’ve been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show,” the statement continued. “So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we’ve decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from Season 1.”

13 Reasons Why season 3 launches Aug. 23 on Netflix.

If you or someone you know needs support right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, the Trevor Project at 1-866-488-7386or text “START” to 741-741.