13 Reasons Why ’s Katherine Langford Is Destined to Be Queen in Netflix’s Cursed

Katherine Langford has a new role!

This summer, fans of the 13 Reasons Why star, 24, can watch her star in the upcoming Netflix series Cursed, which is based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name.

According to Netflix, Cursed "is a imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue (Langford), a young woman with a mysterious gift who is on the path to become the powerful Lady of the Lake. However, before taking the crown, Nimue teams up with Arthur (Devon Terrell), a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. During her journey to find Merlin, Nimue becomes a symbol of courage and rebellion against the Red Paladins and King Uther (Sebastian Armesto)."

On Thursday, Netflix revealed the poster and gave fans a first look at images from the series on Instagram.

"I've always said @KatherineLangford was a QUEEN! @Cursed, coming this summer," Netflix captioned a slideshow of images, the first showing Langford gripping the sword.

Langford also shared the exciting news on her Instagram, posting a photo of the series poster.

"Didn't think I'd be on the cover of a book like this!! Thank you @ThomasWheelerOfficial and #Frank Miller for asking me to be a part of this legendary story. Keep an eye out for @Cursed coming soon on @Netflix."

Tom Wheeler, who wrote the book, serves as showrunner of the series and executive producer. Frank Miller, the illustrator of the novel, is also an executive producer on the project.

"Realizing these characters from page to screen was a unique and thrilling creative challenge," Wheeler told Entertainment Weekly.

"Led by Katherine Langford, who is equal parts classic hero and sword-swinging badass, this extraordinary cast has brought such depth, commitment, and heart to this story," Wheeler added.

Cursed premieres on Netflix this summer.