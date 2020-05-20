13 Reasons Why: Secrets Threaten to Unravel in Dramatic Final Season Trailer

13 Reasons Why is going out with a bang.

The trailer for the fourth and final season of the provocative Netflix show dropped on Wednesday, with the Liberty High School seniors preparing for graduation. But first, Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) and his friends must come to terms the dangerous secrets they've buried over the past four years.

In the trailer, Monty's (Timothy Granaderos) ex-lover Winston (Deaken Bluman) sets out to clear his name, all while Clay battles increasingly disturbing nightmares.

"At some point, isn't it like, enough is enough?" wonders Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn).

The cast also includes Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Grace Saif as Ani Achola, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Anne Winters as Chloe, Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George, Austin Aaron as Luke Holliday, Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz, RJ Brown as Caleb, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen, Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen, Mark Pellegrino as Deputy Standall and Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres.

Here's what Netflix has revealed about the plot for final 10 episodes: "Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever."

Additionally, to celebrate the graduating high school class of 2020, the series has partnered with the scholarship app Scholly to give away $50,000 in college scholarships. The scholarship will recognize 10 students who have demonstrated leadership in mental health awareness and advocacy and other areas of student wellness. Students can apply here; entries must be submitted by June 5.