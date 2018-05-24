13 Reasons Why Actor Derek Luke Says Controversial Show Helps Kids 'Connect'

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why is provoking even more backlash as it delves into topics like bullying, suicide and rape culture.

The effectiveness of its execution is, of course, subjective. But the creators have long maintained that they hope to start a dialogue around the very real issues that teens face today, and star Derek Luke believes that the Netflix drama has stayed true to that promise.

Netflix

“It is a sensitive subject, but it was an underground subject, and it reminds me a little bit of hip-hop,” Luke, who plays school counselor Kevin Porter, tells PEOPLE Now. “Here’s the twist: Hannah puts her thoughts on tape, and kids in urban communities have been putting their thoughts on tape for a long time. So what’s interesting is it’s sensitive because it’s new to others who are not armed on how to deal with the topic. But kids, they’re wanting to connect, so I think 13 Reasons is a great, great format for that.”

Showrunner Brian Yorkey recently addressed fallout surrounding season 2’s finale, when (SPOILER ALERT) Loner Tyler (Devin Druid) is sodomized with a mop

“We’re committed on this show to telling truthful stories about things that young people go through in as unflinching a way as we can,” he said in a statement to Vulture. “We fully understand that that means some of the scenes in the show will be difficult to watch. I think Netflix has helped provide viewers with lots of resources for understanding that this may not be the show for everybody, and also resources for people who do watch it and are troubled and need help.”

13 Reasons Why is streaming now on Netflix.