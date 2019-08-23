Everything to Know About 13 Reasons Why Before Binge-Watching Season 3

13 Reasons Why season 3 is finally here!

The newest season of the provocative hit Netflix show premieres Friday, setting in motion yet another new mystery waiting to be solved.

But before we find out how the students of Liberty High School are coping with the aftermath of Bryce Walker’s trial, let’s take a look back at where things left off in season 2 — and what we can expect moving forward.

Where did we leave off?

As fans recall, season 2 ended with Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) driving away with a car full of guns after he stopped Tyler Down (Devin Druid) from entering the school with an assault rifle.

After destroying the baseball field and contributing to the cancellation of the team’s season, a group of jocks brutally sexually assaulted him with a mop handle. In the midst of a breakdown, Tyler drafted a plan to take down his enemies at the Spring Fling with a school shooting. However, his attempt to warn a friend tipped off Clay, who intervened.

But that’s not all.

Season 2 also saw Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) sentenced to only three months probation for the rape of Hannah Baker. During the trial, new evidence was uncovered to suggest that Bryce assaulted countless more women during his time at Liberty High, including Jessica Davis. After the trial, Bryce transferred to a private school.

But his beef with his former classmates didn’t end there. In an emotional rage, Clay threatened Bryce outside of his house before Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn) showed up and stopped him from taking things any further.

So, what now?

The new season is picks up eight months after the events of the finale and will revolve around the death of Bryce.

In a trailer for the new season, students become suspicious after news of Walker’s murder is made public. It turns out, there’s more than one person who might want the controversial football player dead.

“Someone might know who could have done this,” says Justin.

Justin, Jessica, Tyler, Alex (Miles Heizer) and Zach (Ross Butler) also have their reasons for wanting Walker out of their lives.

But perhaps the most suspicious? Clay Jensen.

The trailer appears to show the police arresting Clay (Dylan Minnette) while in school. “I didn’t do anything!” he insists.

While Clay maintains his innocence, there is one thing he believes to be true: “This whole f—– world is better without him in it.”

Season 3 will be the first season without Katherine Langford, who starred as Hannah, the teenage girl whose suicide and (and the audio tapes she left behind) sparked the events of seasons 1 and 2.

Will there be another season?

The series has already been renewed for a fourth and final season.

13 Reasons Why season 3 is streaming now on Netflix.