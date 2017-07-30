12 Life, Confidence & Career Lessons, Courtesy of Birthday Girl Gina Rodriguez

"I had a father that would — we would look up at billboards and he would say, 'That's one version of beauty. You're another version of beauty. And she's a version of beauty. And that girl? She's another version of beauty.' He always said that beauty came from within, and as much as you're younger and you're like, 'Yeah, beauty comes from within' — no, beauty does come from within. I've met some of the most beautiful people, and sadly their heart is just not smiling, and that destroys it all. And then other people that aesthetically aren't considered as beautiful are the most gorgeous people I've ever seen in my life."