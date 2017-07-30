12 Life, Confidence & Career Lessons, Courtesy of Birthday Girl Gina Rodriguez

The Jane the Virgin star is a pro at doling out priceless advice
By Grace Gavilanes
Updated July 30, 2017 09:39 AM

HONESTY REALLY IS THE BEST POLICY

"Honesty is very much a freeing place to live in. I've always been honest with my past, who I am, who I desire to be, with my flaws, with my fears."

DON'T GIVE IN TO PEOPLE'S NEGATIVITY

"All those boxes, all those borders, all those walls that people put up — those are imaginary, they don't belong."

SHARE YOUR OPINIONS

"I'm here, I'm present, I'm a contributor to society, I deserve to be part of this conversation, I have an opinion, listen to me roar."

SUCCEED FOR THOSE WHO LOOK UP TO YOU

"There's no better way to tell others that they can win but by living your dreams."

SUPPORT OTHERS

"You get nothing out of tearing someone else down. You're just an a-hole ... If you help someone else succeed, you too shall succeed. I rise when others rise."

STAY IN SCHOOL

"Get an education. The one thing that nobody can take away from you is your education."

WORK HARDER THAN ANYONE YOU KNOW

"Work hard. Be so good they can't ignore you. Keep to your morals and stick to your integrity."

BE PROUD OF WHO YOU ARE

"I am always Latina. It's a part of me, just like being a woman is, too."

BE IN CONTROL OF YOUR DAY

"I get to decide what my day is going to be. And I also don't allow for any interruption or negativity to touch that."

BE YOUR OWN HERO

"It's like we women consciously decide we're going to be mean to ourselves. But you're your own hero, not some image you can't live up to."

NURTURE A POSITIVE MIND

"My father used to tell me to wake up each day and say 'Today is going to be a great day; I can and I will.' Well, Dad, today's a great day; I can and I did."

REMEMBER: BEAUTY COMES FROM WITHIN

"I had a father that would — we would look up at billboards and he would say, 'That's one version of beauty. You're another version of beauty. And she's a version of beauty. And that girl? She's another version of beauty.' He always said that beauty came from within, and as much as you're younger and you're like, 'Yeah, beauty comes from within' — no, beauty does come from within. I've met some of the most beautiful people, and sadly their heart is just not smiling, and that destroys it all. And then other people that aesthetically aren't considered as beautiful are the most gorgeous people I've ever seen in my life."

