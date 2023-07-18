Police Investigating Tupac Shakur's 1996 Unsolved Murder Searched a Vegas-Area House

In the latest development in the unsolved mystery of Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder, investigators confirmed to PEOPLE that police searched a house in suburban Las Vegas on Monday.

A spokesperson with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department told PEOPLE that "a search warrant was served in Henderson," Nev., a city just southeast of Las Vegas, on Monday.

The search was "part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," the spokesperson said, though the department provided no further comment on what investigators were looking for at the home.

Shakur was 25 when he was murdered in a drive-by shooting. The “Changes” rapper was shot four times, one block off the Las Vegas strip. He died six days later.

The hip-hop legend’s murder has remained unsolved, while friends and family have long sought answers as they’ve continued to mourn.



His mother, Afeni Shakur Davis, who died in May 2016, remained “very angry” late into her life because her son’s murderer remained unknown, family friend Donald David told PEOPLE in 2017.

“She was angry because she felt that nobody was trying to find out what had really happened,” David said at the time. “She was angry that it happened, but she was more angry, I think, that it was trivialized.”



Shakur’s killing has spawned a complex tangle of conspiracy theories, compounded by an influx of false information. Immediately following his death, widespread speculation spread about whether Shakur’s murder was a result of the ongoing East Coast/West Coast feud that took over hip hop in the 1990s and that Shakur’s former friend Christopher “Biggie Smalls” Wallace had ordered his death.

David told PEOPLE that Shakur’s mother never believed Smalls, who was shot and killed six months later, had a hand in her son’s murder. “What we came to believe was that it was not a West Coast/East Coast issue, but we came to believe that it was more a question of the Crips versus the Bloods,” he said.



Police once zeroed in on Orlando Anderson as a primary suspect in the murder. Anderson was a member of the Crips who got into a brawl with Shakur earlier in the day at the MGM Grand casino. However, a search of Anderson’s home turned up nothing and he was killed one year later in a separate shootout.

In 2017, a source with the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE the leading theory investigators have more than 20 years after Shakur’s death is that his murder was “retaliation” for fighting Anderson earlier in the day.



The LAPD insider said a former leader of the Crips admitted that Shakur’s death was revenge for Anderson's beating.

“It was simple retaliation: you mess with one of ours, we will mess with one of yours,” the LAPD source said. “If Orlando had never been jumped in the hotel, they never would have killed Tupac that night.”