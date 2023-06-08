Tupac Shakur’s Sister Tearfully Remembers Late Rapper as He Gets Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tupac Shakur’s sister Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur is honoring her late brother.

On Wednesday, Sekyiwa attended a ceremony in Los Angeles celebrating music icon Tupac's legacy, as he received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after his death. The late rapper's 47-year-old sister — who serves president of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation — made an emotional speech as she accepted the major achievement on Tupac's behalf.

“As the proud sister of Tupac Amaru Shakur, the daughter of Mutulu and Afeni Shakur, it fills my heart with honor to stand here today representing the Shakur family,” she said from the Walk of Fame podium.

Surrounded by the late rapper's friends and fans, Sekyiwa recalled her childhood with the "Changes" rapper: “Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great, and as his little sister, I had the privilege to watch that greatness unfold,” she shared.

The foundation president began to get choked up — and paused for a moment to regain her composure — before she detailed that it had been her brother’s dream to one day get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“From the first time he stepped foot on the stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame,” Sekyiwa said.

She explained that the Walk of Fame star meant so much more than just Tupac's mark on the music industry, as it also represented “the lasting impact he’s had on this world.”

“Today, we’re not just honoring a star on the ground,” Sekyiwa said through tears. “But we’re honoring the work and the passion that he has put into making his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today.”

“Once again, he has made us all extremely proud. We love you, Tupac,” she concluded as the audience applauded.

Allen Hughes, who directed the TV documentary series about Shakur, Dear Mama and writer Jamal Joseph also gave speeches in honor of the late rapper.

“Tupac Amaru Shakur has become a global symbol of rebellion, a symbol as visible and important as Malcolm X and Che Guevara. And an inspiration for activists today" Hughes said. "…Indeed, the entire world feels Tupac’s message."

Shakur, who was born in Harlem in New York City and lived in Oakland, California during his height of fame, died in 1996 at the age of 25, six days after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was later inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 for his hip-hop music and cultural influence.

It was also announced in May that a stretch of a street in Oakland will be named in honor of the late rapper after a unanimous vote by the city's council.

The legislation said the commemorative street naming will remind us of Shakur's, "contributions to Oakland and our communities through the celebration of art and culture as an awakening tool towards changes in society."