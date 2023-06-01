Tupac Shakur to Get Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 Years After His Murder

Tupac Shakur is being honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after his death in 1996.

The ceremony honoring the rapper will take place June 7 and the rapper’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, will accept the star on the musician’s behalf.

The event will be emcee’d by radio personality Big Boy and will feature guest speakers Allen Hughes, who directed the TV documentary series about Shakur, Dear Mama and Jamal Joseph. Shakur’s star will be the 2,758th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary," Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. "This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come."

"Surely, as one of L.A.'s own, Tupac's star will be added to the list of most visited stars," Martinez added.

Shakur died in 1996 at the age of 25, six days after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

The Walk of Fame news comes just two weeks after it was announced that Shakur is getting a street named after him in California.

The late rapper will have a stretch of a street in Oakland named in his honor after a unanimous vote by the city council in May.

Tupac Shakur. Raymond Boyd/Getty

The section of MacArthur Boulevard — where Shakur once lived — between Grand Avenue and Van Buren Avenue will be known as Tupac Shakur Way. MacArthur Boulevard will still keep its existing name.

Shakur, who was born in Harlem in New York City, lived in Oakland in the early 1990s. He said in a 1993 video interview that he got his "Game" from Oakland. "When I got to Oakland that's when I learned the Game," he said. "I give all my love to Oakland, if I'ma claim somewhere I'ma claim Oakland."

Commemorative signs and plaques signaling the change will be paid for by the Tupac Shakur Foundation, according to NBC News. A timeline for the renaming has not been announced by Oakland City Council.

The legislation says the commemorative street naming will remind us of Shakur's "contributions to Oakland and our communities through the celebration of art and culture as an awakening tool towards changes in society."

In 2016, the mayor of Oakland declared June 16 — the musician's birthday — as Tupac Shakur Day for his contributions to the community.