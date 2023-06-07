Everything from This Celeb-Used Skincare Brand Is on Sale Just for PEOPLE Readers, but Not for Long

Grab the exact Tula products Mandy Moore and JoJo Fletcher have used with our exclusive code

By
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia

Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has previously written commerce content for Dotdash Meredith brands such as InStyle, Shape, Southern Living and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice while she was an undergraduate fashion student at Iowa State University. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. You can find her on Instagram to follow along on her creative journey.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 7, 2023 08:30 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

PEFS: Tula Tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

With summer almost in full swing, it’s high time to take care of your skin before, during, and after long days in the sun. That means stocking up on skincare products that will protect you from UV rays or remove impurities while still retaining that glow. And for a limited time, you can take 20 percent off celeb-used Tula Skincare during the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale

PEOPLE readers can take advantage of this deal by applying the code PEOPLE20 at checkout, and absolutely everything on the site is up for grabs. From the glow-inducing Daily Sunscreen Gel that Jenna Dewan once used to the best-selling Purifying Face Cleanser, you can save on everything Tula has to offer until Thursday, June 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Celebs like Mandy Moore and JoJo Fletcher are fans of the brand’s products too, like the Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm. It's pumped with hyaluronic acid and caffeine to hydrate and brighten tired under-eyes, and it helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time. It’s also available in a rose version, which is made with rosewater and rosehip oil (said to be an alternative to retinol), and comes in a baby pink tube that’s begging for a place on your bathroom counter.

glow + get it cooling & brightening eye balm

Tula


Buy It! Tula Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $24 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $30); tula.com

RELATED: The PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale Is Here! Score Deals on Lilly Pulitzer, Bissell, QVC, and More for 48 Hours

And if you need a gentle cleanser to tend to your sunkissed skin, look no further than Tula’s hero product: the Purifying Face Cleanser. This gel formula works hard to remove the makeup, sweat, and general buildup of summer days while nourishing skin with a delicate blend of prebiotics, probiotic extracts, and turmeric. Follow up with the Hydrating Day & Night Cream, a non-greasy moisturizer meant to plump the skin with its invigorating mixture of squalane and peptides. 

Tula skincare

Tula

Buy It! Tula Purifying Face Cleanser, $27.20 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $34); tula.com

A solid sunscreen is a year-round must-have, so if you’re in the market for a new tube, check out the Daily Sunscreen Gel with broad-spectrum SPF 30. Its gel formula leaves behind glass-like skin, imparting a glow without clogging pores or ruining makeup (in fact, it doubles as a primer). As the brand says, “It’s not just sunscreen — it’s skincare.”

daily sunscreen gel broad spectrum SPF 30

Tula

Buy It! Tula Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $30.40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $38); tula.com

RELATED: Bissell Vacuums, Carpet Cleaners, and Air Purifiers Are on Sale with This Exclusive Code — but Only for 48 Hours

Tula isn’t the only brand that you’re hitting a lucky strike with — the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale, happening for two days only, has discounts on many of our favorite brands and products. From discounted Tempur-Pedic mattresses to shopper-loved Bissell vacuums and Amazon’s best-selling pillows, there’s a treasure trove of celeb-used and customer-favorite brands offering promo codes for PEOPLE readers right now. But they'll be gone after 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 8, so if we were you, we’d start shopping now.

While the entire Tula site is up for grabs for less, you might as well throw in a few other best-sellers, like the Brightening Serum Skin Tint, Triple Vitamin C Serum, and the Resurfacing Treatment Toner, to name a few. Keep shopping below.

Tula PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale Deals 

TULA radiant skin brightening serum skin tint sunscreen broad spectrum SPF 30

Tula

Buy It! Tula Brightening Serum Skin Tint Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $32 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $40); tula.com

triple vitamin c serum

Tula

Buy It! Tula Triple Vitamin C Serum, $44.80 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $56); tula.com

Tula skincare

Tula

Buy It! Tula Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner, $36.80 with code PEOPLE20 ($46); tula.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

PEFS: QVC Tout
The Best Way to Save at QVC Right Now Is with Our Exclusive Promo Code, Which Expires Tomorrow
PEFS: Amazonâs Best-Selling Pillows Are on Sale Just for PEOPLE Readers, but Only for 2 Days Tout
Amazon’s Best-Selling Pillows Are on Sale Just for PEOPLE Readers, but Only for 2 Days
PEFS Bissell Tout
Bissell Vacuums, Carpet Cleaners, and Air Purifiers Are on Sale with This Exclusive Code — but Only for 48 Hours
Related Articles
PEFS: Tempur-Pedic tout
The Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress That 'Forms to Your Body' Is Back to Its Lowest Price Ever Thanks to Our Code
Rue La La Coach Sale Tout
You Have Less Than 48 Hours to Score Dozens of Coach Purses on Sale
levis shorts tout
These Best-Selling Levi’s Denim Shorts Are Trending on Amazon — and They’re on Sale Right Now
PEFS: Main Roundup Collage Tout
The PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale Is Here! Score Deals on Lilly Pulitzer, Bissell, QVC, and More for 48 Hours
PEFS: QVC Tout
The Best Way to Save at QVC Right Now Is with Our Exclusive Promo Code, Which Expires Tomorrow
PEFS Bissell Tout
Bissell Vacuums, Carpet Cleaners, and Air Purifiers Are on Sale with This Exclusive Code — but Only for 48 Hours
PEFS: Amazonâs Best-Selling Pillows Are on Sale Just for PEOPLE Readers, but Only for 2 Days Tout
Amazon’s Best-Selling Pillows Are on Sale Just for PEOPLE Readers, but Only for 2 Days
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Tout
You Have 24 Hours to Shop Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale — These Are the 21 Best Deals
Anrabess Linen-Blend Matching Set Tout
This ‘Breathable’ and ‘Flattering’ Linen-Blend Matching Set Is Trending at Amazon, and It’s on Sale
Weekend sales tout
The 8 Best Sales This Weekend at Nordstrom, J.Crew, Target, Lululemon, and More
Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Gifts Tout
Nordstrom Rack Has 2,700+ Father's Day Gifts Available — and They’re Up to 75% Off
Nicole Kidman Vegamour MDW Sale tout
Nicole Kidman Swears by These Vegamour Products ‘Healthy and Shiny’ Hair, and Now You Can Get Them on Sale
May Editors' Beauty Picks
We Tried Dozens of Beauty Products This Month — These 19 Are Worth Your Money
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon in veja sneakers
There’s Only One More Day to Shop the Sleek Sneaker Brand Worn By Celebs and Royals at This Under-the-Radar Sale
Target Bathing Suit
Shoppers Love This 'Flattering' Tankini Swimsuit So Much, They're Buying It in Every Color — and It’s 30% Off
Beach Gear Roundup Tout
Umbrellas, Beach Chairs, Swimsuits, and Coolers Are Still on Sale After Memorial Day, and Prices Start at Just $15