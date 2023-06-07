Lifestyle Beauty Everything from This Celeb-Used Skincare Brand Is on Sale Just for PEOPLE Readers, but Not for Long Grab the exact Tula products Mandy Moore and JoJo Fletcher have used with our exclusive code By Alyssa Brascia Alyssa Brascia Instagram Website Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has previously written commerce content for Dotdash Meredith brands such as InStyle, Shape, Southern Living and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice while she was an undergraduate fashion student at Iowa State University. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. You can find her on Instagram to follow along on her creative journey. With summer almost in full swing, it's high time to take care of your skin before, during, and after long days in the sun. That means stocking up on skincare products that will protect you from UV rays or remove impurities while still retaining that glow. And for a limited time, you can take 20 percent off celeb-used Tula Skincare during the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale. PEOPLE readers can take advantage of this deal by applying the code PEOPLE20 at checkout, and absolutely everything on the site is up for grabs. From the glow-inducing Daily Sunscreen Gel that Jenna Dewan once used to the best-selling Purifying Face Cleanser, you can save on everything Tula has to offer until Thursday, June 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Celebs like Mandy Moore and JoJo Fletcher are fans of the brand’s products too, like the Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm. It's pumped with hyaluronic acid and caffeine to hydrate and brighten tired under-eyes, and it helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time. It’s also available in a rose version, which is made with rosewater and rosehip oil (said to be an alternative to retinol), and comes in a baby pink tube that’s begging for a place on your bathroom counter. Tula Buy It! Tula Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $24 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $30); tula.com RELATED: The PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale Is Here! Score Deals on Lilly Pulitzer, Bissell, QVC, and More for 48 Hours And if you need a gentle cleanser to tend to your sunkissed skin, look no further than Tula’s hero product: the Purifying Face Cleanser. This gel formula works hard to remove the makeup, sweat, and general buildup of summer days while nourishing skin with a delicate blend of prebiotics, probiotic extracts, and turmeric. Follow up with the Hydrating Day & Night Cream, a non-greasy moisturizer meant to plump the skin with its invigorating mixture of squalane and peptides. Tula Buy It! Tula Purifying Face Cleanser, $27.20 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $34); tula.com A solid sunscreen is a year-round must-have, so if you’re in the market for a new tube, check out the Daily Sunscreen Gel with broad-spectrum SPF 30. Its gel formula leaves behind glass-like skin, imparting a glow without clogging pores or ruining makeup (in fact, it doubles as a primer). As the brand says, “It’s not just sunscreen — it’s skincare.” Tula Buy It! Tula Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $30.40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $38); tula.com RELATED: Bissell Vacuums, Carpet Cleaners, and Air Purifiers Are on Sale with This Exclusive Code — but Only for 48 Hours Tula isn’t the only brand that you’re hitting a lucky strike with — the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale, happening for two days only, has discounts on many of our favorite brands and products. From discounted Tempur-Pedic mattresses to shopper-loved Bissell vacuums and Amazon’s best-selling pillows, there’s a treasure trove of celeb-used and customer-favorite brands offering promo codes for PEOPLE readers right now. But they'll be gone after 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 8, so if we were you, we’d start shopping now. While the entire Tula site is up for grabs for less, you might as well throw in a few other best-sellers, like the Brightening Serum Skin Tint, Triple Vitamin C Serum, and the Resurfacing Treatment Toner, to name a few. Keep shopping below. Tula PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale Deals Tula Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $24 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $30) Tula Purifying Face Cleanser, $27.20 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $34) Tula Hydrating Day & Night Cream, $43.20 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $54) Tula Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $30.40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $38) Tula Buy It! Tula Brightening Serum Skin Tint Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $32 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $40); tula.com Tula Buy It! Tula Triple Vitamin C Serum, $44.80 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $56); tula.com Tula Buy It! Tula Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner, $36.80 with code PEOPLE20 ($46); tula.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 