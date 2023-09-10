Shoppers Rave That This Caffeinated Eye Balm Is a ‘Lifesaver’ for Dark Circles, and It’s on Sale for 48 More Hours

Dark under eye circles remain one of the most stubborn and common skincare concerns, regardless of how much (or little) sleep you get. But there are some game-changing products that do the job of brightening and hydrating to reveal serious results — and a super popular one is on sale right now.

The Tula Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, which has more than 2,400+ five-star ratings, is currently discounted during the brand’s annual Friends & Family event from now until Tuesday, September 12. You can score 20 percent off sitewide, plus free shipping — and there’s no code needed.

If you were already in the market for a hero under eye cream, or even slightly interested in the product category itself, now’s the time to try this celebrity-used and editor-approved option.

Tula Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

Tula

Tula’s hyaluronic acid-infused eye balm is one of its founding products, known for creating a lit-from-within glow that’s even earned it a spot on Mandy Moore’s bathroom counter. In addition to its brightening and hydrating benefits, it also features ingredients like caffeine and probiotic extracts that work to improve the skin’s smoothness and help to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.



Delivered in a travel-friendly, mess-free stick applicator, you’ll want to apply just a thin layer of the balm on and around the eyes in the morning and at night — or whenever the area could use a freshening pick me up for best results.

If you’re thinking Tula’s Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm sounds too good to be true, take it from the thousands of customers who have praised it. One reviewer shared, “I love it in the morning to help wake me up,” while another raved that it’s their “best kept secret,” adding that it “it is a lifesaver.”

A third reviewer said, “It really does make my under eyes brighter,” noting that the product works well when applied both over and under makeup.

This isn’t Tula’s only virally loved product you can get on sale. There’s also the best-selling Purifying Face Cleanser, which has earned over 3,700 five-star ratings, and the Hydrating Day & Night Cream, another great do-it-all option from the line, formulated with powerhouse ingredients including squalane and peptides.

No matter which Tula products you choose, odds are you’ll become a fan like the brand’s thousands of reviewers (and lest we forget, Mandy Moore). Keep scrolling to shop before this sale ends.



Tula Purifying Face Cleanser

Tula

Tula Hydrating Day & Night Cream

Tula

Tula Refreshing & Brightening Face Mist

Tula

Tula Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Tula

Tula Blurring & Moisturizing Primer

Tula

