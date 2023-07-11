The Best Tula Skincare Deals at Amazon Prime Day, Including Mandy Moore's Cooling Eye Balm for Up to 30% Off

There’s nothing like a good summer sale, and one of the biggest sale events of the year (Amazon Prime Day, of course), is officially here with deals on celeb-favorite beauty brands. Whether you’re looking for a new face cleanser or moisturizer to take care of your summertime skin, a.k.a. slightly sunburnt, Tula has products that are seeing some great savings right now.

Taking part in the fun are best-sellers like this Jenna Dewan-approved Tula sunscreen and the brightening eye balm that Mandy Moore has kept next to her bathroom sink, both of which are on sale for up to 30 percent off.

But first, don’t forget to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership or register for a 30-day free trial to reap the benefits of this super sale (and get exclusive, members-only deals and that coveted two-day shipping). Keep reading to shop these unbeatable beauty deals on popular Tula products during Amazon Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Deals on Tula Beauty

Grab Tula’s Supersized Protect and Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel for $39

When your weekends are spent basking in the sun (and subsequently sweating your makeup off), your skin requires a little extra TLC. So now’s a great time to pick up the bigger version of this daily gel sunscreen that Jenna Dewan uses, which is a non-comedogenic, broad-spectrum protectant with SPF 30 that layers beautifully underneath makeup (or can be worn on its own for a nice glow).

It’s formulated with pineapple, papaya, and wild butterfly ginger root to protect your skin from both UV rays and blue light, making a case to wear it indoors and outdoors. Plus, it leaves you with that dewy finish that we’re all going for nowadays.

Snag Tula’s Ultimate Sun Serum While It’s 25% Off

And while we’re talking sunscreen, we can’t leave out one of the newest launches from Tula: the Ultimate Sun Serum. This powerful protectant differs from the aforementioned facial sunscreen for its peptide-pumped formula, mineral makeup, and higher SPF level — 50, Tula’s highest yet. It’s a serum, so it feels lighter on your skin as opposed to the Daily Sunscreen Gel’s lotion-like formula, but both leave the same dewy and non-greasy finish with no white casts.

Score Tula’s Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm for $23

Buy Tula’s Rose Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm While It’s 30% Off

Another secret to achieving celebrity skin? The Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm — a stick made from hyaluronic acid and caffeine that can be dabbed onto your under-eye area for a brighter, well-rested appearance (even if you stayed up all night shopping for Prime Day deals).

And if you’re looking for a little more help in the wrinkle-reducing department, then you could opt for the Rose Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm — the same brightening eye balm as before, just upgraded with the addition of rosehip oil. This ingredient is used as a pant-based retinol alternative and works to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines around the eyes. Plus, the pink tube is super cute.

Get the Tula Keep It Clear Acne Foam Cleanser for $10 Off

But let’s not forget about the very basics of skincare, which start with a good cleanser. The Keep It Clear Acne Foam Cleanser is packed with probiotic extracts to soothe your skin after long days in the sun, while salicylic and azelaic acids work to gently clear your skin of blemishes. It doesn’t have alcohol or frangrances, so you can put your clearest (and healthiest) face forward.

Snag the Tula So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub for $10 Off

However, if you’re feeling like your skin needs a little extra cleaning than what a normal cleanser can offer, then pick up the So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub while it’s on sale. Its sloughs away your dead skin cells and sebum (a.k.a naturally-produced oils) after sweating all day, without stripping or damaging your skin barrier.

Take $14 Off of the Tula Brightening Treatment Drops

Once your smooth and supple skin is resurfaced by this decadent scrub, you’ll want to give that fresh layer a little extra love with this vitamin C serum. With just a few small drops, this brightening lotion works to bring life back to dull skin by reducing the look of hyperpigmentation and long-lasting dark spots.

Shop the Tula 24-7 Ultra Hydration Triple-Hydra Complex Day and Night Serum While It’s 25% Off

Where the Treatment Drops excel in brightening and evening your skin tone, the 24-7 Ultra Hydration Triple-Hydra Complex Day and Night Serum shines by boosting your skin’s moisture levels and helping to create a plumper, firmer complexion. With three forms of hyaluronic acid as its hero ingredient, this serum works to fill in fine lines and provide a plush base for everything in your makeup routine.

Shave 30% Off the Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day and Night Cream

The final step in everyone’s skincare routine should be a good moisturizer like the 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day and Night Cream. It’s lightweight and refreshing yet non-greasy, and leaves your skin feeling hydrated without a thick, filmy residue. It provides an extra dose of moisture, and its thicker texture seals in the serums and oils you used earlier for perfectly prepped skin, whether you’re hitting the pillow or the pavement.

Grab the Tula Face Filter Blurring and Moisturizing Primer for $11 Less

If you happen to be heading out for the day (and have prepped your skin with all the products mentioned above), then you’ll need a primer to help your foundation sit better than ever. Available in five shades, the Face Filter Blurring and Moisturizing Primer works to balance uneven skin tones. The primer also contains small, light-infused pigments that provide a radiant finish when blended in. Layer it on top of the Daily Sunscreen Gel for a sun-protected look that’s as glowy as the stars.

But the deals on Tula skincare don’t end there. Keep scrolling to browse more on-sale options from this celeb-used brand happening during Amazon Prime Day.

Take 25% Off the Tula Acne and Blemish Fighting Toner Pads

Save $9 on the Clear It Up Acne Clearing and Tone Correcting Gel

The Tula Dark Circle Under Eye Treatment Is 30% Off Right Now

Take $20 Off of the Tula Beauty Sleep Overnight Repair Treatment

Save $15 on the Tula Breakout Star Acne Moisturizer

