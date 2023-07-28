Following the success of Netflix's Quarterback, Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa revealed he was offered a role in the docuseries.

During a team media availability on Wednesday, the 25-year-old quarterback explained why he turned down the streaming giant's offer.

"Tua Tagovailoa says he was approached by Netflix in regards to being apart of the Quarterback series but he’s not interested right now," NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe tweeted.

Megan Briggs/Getty

The NFL star, who suffered a series of scary injuries during the 2022 season, cited concern for his and his family's privacy after seeing how cameras followed the first season's cast, including Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons.



"Tua said he watched it this summer but it showed too much of personal and family life that he feels comfortable showing as a private person," Wolfe added.

Tagovailoa is the second NFL star to reveal his rejection to participate in the second season. Justin Fields also said Netflix reached out, but he ultimately declined.

"[Netflix] did actually reach out to me and I don't think I want to do it, just because I would rather keep everything the way it is around here," the Chicago Bears quarterback, 24, said during a Tuesday conference, adding that he may reconsider appearing in a future season "maybe down the road."



He added: "Just having cameras around the building, I think that might change the vibe of everyone. I just want to keep it natural and organic and really just focus on what’s going on in the building."



Tagovailoa, meanwhile, announced his intent to play football in 2023, but recently admitted he'd thought about retirement after suffering a string of concussions last season.

Cindy Ord/Getty

"I considered it for a time," Tagovailoa said in a press conference in April. "Having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kinds of conversations."



"But, really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game," he continued. "With how old I am; with my son — I always dreamed of playing as long as I could, to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do."

"It's my health. It's my body," Tagovailoa noted. "I feel like this is what's best for me and my family. I love the game of football. If I didn't, I would have quit a long time ago."

Tagovailoa missed five games this past season due to his injuries, which included two concussions and what was suspected to possibly be a third.