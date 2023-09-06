Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign Speech Interrupted When a Sign Reading 'Truth' Falls on Him: Watch

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, in what some might call a bizarre twist of fate, was briefly interrupted mid-campaign speech when a sign bearing the word "truth" briefly fell over on him.

In footage shared by New Hampshire news station WMUR, 38-year-old Ramaswamy can be seen delivering a stump speech on Sunday at a fair in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, when the large "TRUTH." sign slowly falls forward, hitting the far-right candidate as he stood in front of it.

Though Ramaswamy appeared unscathed, some social media users poked fun at the incident, writing captions like "truth hurts" and "the truth doesn't abide."

The viral moment comes as Ramaswamy continues to stir controversy with his 2024 presidential campaign.

In recent months, the entrepreneur has garnered headlines for being outspoken against companies using their platforms for social causes and has criticized things like critical race theory, self-victimization and efforts to stop climate change.

In line with those talking points, Ramaswamy has criticized diversity programs in America, claiming that they only emphasize people's differences.

Meanwhile, Ramaswamy's "anti-activism fund company," Strive Asset Management, announced this week that it is now managing more than $1 billion in assets, a milestone that comes as two of the company's former employees sued the candidate and his co-founder, accusing them of mistreating staff and pressuring them to violate securities law.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Last month, Ramaswamy was hit with a cease-and-desist letter from Eminem's performing rights organization BMI, after he rapped the lyrics to "Lose Yourself" while campaigning on stage at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

When asked about the letter in a recent interview, Ramaswamy told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell he would "respect [Eminem's] wishes."



Recent polling by CNN shows that Ramaswamy has seen a jump in polls since appearing in the first GOP debate last month, though he (and the other candidates) still lag well behind former President Donald Trump.