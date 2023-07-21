Trump State Department Official Convicted of Attacking Outnumbered Police Officers During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Trump-appointed Federico Klein worked in the State Department at the time of the 2021 insurrection and had a top-secret security clearance

Published on July 21, 2023 03:59PM EDT
January 6th Insurrection
January 6th Insurrection. Photo: Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty

A former State Department official who was appointed by Donald Trump has been convicted of eight felonies and four misdemeanors for attempting to storm the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Federico Klein, who worked in the State Department at the time of the insurrection and had a top-secret security clearance, was convicted of six felony counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and one count each of obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder.

He was also convicted of misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds.

A Former Trump State Department Official Was Convicted of Attacking Police in Jan. 6 Riot
Federico Klein.

FBI

Prosecutors argued that Klein did not enter the U.S. Capitol that day, but was seen in surveillance footage in a tunnel leading into the building, where some of the worst violence against police took place. According to court filings, Klein entered the tunnel at approximately 2:43 p.m., less than two hours after Trump gave a now-infamous speech urging his supporters to "fight like Hell" and march to the Capitol.

Once inside the tunnel, prosecutors say, Federico "began to yell at law enforcement officers, ignored commands to leave, and attempted to grab a police officer riot shield."

The Department of Justice says that Klein attempted to forcibly push against police with his legs and arms and, as police attempted to close a door to the tunnel, "used a stolen police riot shield as a wedge to thwart police" from closing it.

Klein was convicted by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, also a Trump appointee.

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
Donald Trump supporters riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the presidential election results. Samuel Corum/Getty

In testimony given under oath during the House committee hearings on the riot, U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards shared a harrowing account of being under attack from her fellow Americans during the riots.

"What I saw was just a war scene," Edwards said in testimony that aired in primetime last year, adding: "I could not believe my eyes. There were officers on the ground. They were bleeding. They were throwing up. I saw friends with blood all over their faces. I was slipping in people's blood. I was catching people as they fell. It was carnage. It was chaos."

Speaking on a radio show in 2022, Trump said that if he wins the race for president in 2024, he will "be looking very, very strongly about pardons, full pardons" for those arrested for their involvement in the riots.

