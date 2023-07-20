The Trump Organization Once Hired Gilgo Beach Suspect Rex Heuermann as Architect

The Trump Organization once recruited Rex Heuermann, the accused Long Island Serial Killer, to work on a New York City property as an architect.

A filing from the New York City Department of Buildings obtained by PEOPLE shows Heuermann was hired to renovate office space including “a minor partition and plumbing changes” on the 17th floor of The Trump Building on 40 Wall Street in October 2018.

According to The Real Deal, which first reported the news, the job cost $200,000.

The building, which is located in Manhattan’s financial district, is described on its website as a 72-story landmark property built in 1930. Former United States President Donald Trump acquired the property in 1995 after years of vacancy.

The news comes about a week after Heuermann, 59, was arrested outside his Midtown, Manhattan office in connection with the deaths of three women, whose bodies were found along a half-mile stretch at Gilgo Beach on Long Island, N.Y., in December 2010.

Since his arrest, Heuermann has been held at Suffolk County Jail in Yaphan as investigators search his Massapequa Park home on Long Island for evidence.

He was charged Friday with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder related to the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Amber Costello, 27, and Megan Waterman, 22.

The father-of-two from Massapequa Park, is also considered a prime suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25. All four women had worked as online escorts and had been missing between 2007 and 2010. He has pleaded not guilty.

Investigators have since uncovered the remains of at least 10 people along Gilgo Beach, though they have said not all of them are believed to be connected to the same killer.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney previously told PEOPLE that Heuermann was allegedly linked to the killings using cell tower data, a witness’s description of his Chevrolet Avalanche, and eventually, from DNA from five hairs found on three of the victims.

"They found his car, and they found his address, and then they found out his physical description, and then they found out where he worked," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney Tierney told PEOPLE. "And every time they dug further, you were getting more associations, which obviously got people excited.”

The killer allegedly used four separate burner phones to contact his alleged victims and used fake online identities to track and taunt their families. Investigators also allegedly found hundreds of internet searches about raping and torturing women, child porn and rape porn, and articles about the task force that was formed to investigate the Gilgo Beach murders.

Authorities have alleged that Hueremann committed the murders while his wife and two kids, who all lived with him at his Massapequa Park, N.Y., home, were out of state.

“I think he lived this double life,” Tierney claimed to PEOPLE. “He used the anonymity of phones and computers and our modern life to shield himself or part of himself from the rest of society. He had the part of him that faced the public and the part of him that didn't. He was disciplined in trying to keep that hidden. Unfortunately for him, and fortunately for the rest of us, he wasn't successful.”

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told CBS New York, that the alleged serial killer’s family was “shocked, embarrassed, and disgusted,” adding he doesn’t “believe they knew about this double life Heuermann was living."

Asa Ellerup, Heuermann’s wife, has since filed for divorce from Heuermann in Suffolk County Supreme Court, her attorney, Bob Macedonio, confirmed to PEOPLE on July 20. He declined to comment further.



Authorities are still trying to figure out where the murders were committed.

