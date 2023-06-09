Trump Indictment Live: Charges Unsealed Detailing Alleged Crimes

Special counsel Jack Smith hopes for a “speedy trial” in the investigation into Trump during a Friday afternoon press conference. “The men and women of the United States intelligence community and our armed forces dedicate their lives to protecting our nation and its people,” Smith said during a Friday afternoon press conference. “Our laws that protect National Defense Information are critical to the safety and security of the United States and they must be enforced.” Smith added that “violations of those laws put our country at risk," saying: “We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone.” He also reminded that every American is presumed innocent until proven guilty.