Trump Indictment Live: Charges Unsealed Detailing Alleged Crimes

Former President Donald Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House, making him the first U.S. president to face federal criminal charges.

Trump himself announced the indictment on his social media site Truth Social Thursday evening, denying wrongdoing in the process.

On Friday afternoon, the historic 38-count indictment was unsealed, providing further detail on what special counsel Jack Smith uncovered during his exhaustive probe — plus a Trump aide's alleged role.



The indictment comes after the FBI conducted a search at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home on Aug. 8 as part of a criminal investigation that began after the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) revealed in February 2022 that officials had removed from the property 15 boxes of documents that should have been handed over at the end of the Trump presidency.

A search and seizure warrant later unsealed by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida revealed that Trump was being investigated for potentially obstructing justice and violating the Espionage Act, and that the FBI's search had turned up several classified documents — including some marked Top Secret — in its search.