Trump Indictment Live: Charges Unsealed Detailing Alleged Crimes

A historic federal indictment on the former president lays out an alleged scheme to conceal classified documents

By People Staff
Updated on June 9, 2023 03:13PM EDT
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Photo: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Former President Donald Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House, making him the first U.S. president to face federal criminal charges.

Trump himself announced the indictment on his social media site Truth Social Thursday evening, denying wrongdoing in the process.

On Friday afternoon, the historic 38-count indictment was unsealed, providing further detail on what special counsel Jack Smith uncovered during his exhaustive probe — plus a Trump aide's alleged role.

The indictment comes after the FBI conducted a search at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home on Aug. 8 as part of a criminal investigation that began after the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) revealed in February 2022 that officials had removed from the property 15 boxes of documents that should have been handed over at the end of the Trump presidency.

A search and seizure warrant later unsealed by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida revealed that Trump was being investigated for potentially obstructing justice and violating the Espionage Act, and that the FBI's search had turned up several classified documents — including some marked Top Secret — in its search.

Special Counsel Jack Smith Says He'll Seek a 'Speedy Trial'

3 minutes ago

Special counsel Jack Smith hopes for a “speedy trial” in the investigation into Trump during a Friday afternoon press conference. 

“The men and women of the United States intelligence community and our armed forces dedicate their lives to protecting our nation and its people,” Smith said during a Friday afternoon press conference. “Our laws that protect National Defense Information are critical to the safety and security of the United States and they must be enforced.”

Smith added that “violations of those laws put our country at risk," saying: “We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone.”

He also reminded that every American is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Earlier Today, President Joe Biden Weighed In: 'No Comment At All'

10 minutes ago

While we wait for special counsel Jack Smith to deliver a statement: President Joe Biden gave as much of a weigh-in as we're likely to get on the indictment, telling reporters, "I have absolutely no comment at all" when asked his thoughts.

Immediately after Trump learned that an indictment was coming, he pinned the blame on Biden himself, chalking the charges up to election interference (Biden and Trump appear likely to have a rematch for the White House in 2024).

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoard, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Biden has kept a decisive distance from the Justice Department's investigations into Trump. On Friday, NBC News' Kyle Griffin tweeted, "The White House had no advance notice about Donald Trump's indictment and learned about it via media reports, according to a White House official."

Special Counsel Jack Smith Prepares to Deliver Remarks

17 minutes ago

With the lengthy indictment unsealed and being pored over by the American public, special counsel Jack Smith — who led the classified documents probe — is preparing to deliver his first public remarks.

Stand by for his statement, expected shortly after 3 p.m. ET.

Walt Nauta Allegedly Conspired with Trump to Conceal Documents

19 minutes ago

Walt Nauta appears to also be in hot water. The Trump aide is charged with one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, with the indictment alleging he conspired with the former president "to engage in misleading conduct toward another person and corruptly persuade another person to withhold a record, document, and other object from an official proceeding."

Nauta has also been charged with one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.

Trump's Charges Include Violating the 1917 Espionage Act

30 minutes ago

These are Trump’s charges: 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information (a violation of the Espionage Act); one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.

Trump's Valet Turned Aide Is Indicted as 'Co-Conspirator'

37 minutes ago
Walt Nauta
Walt Nauta follows Donald Trump as they board his plane in March 2023.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Waltine "Walt" Nauta, a U.S. Navy veteran and longtime aide to the former president, is also charged in the indictment, on six counts. According to the indictment, Nauta packed "packed items, including some of Trump's boxes," as he was preparing to leave the White House and move to Mar-a-Lago. "Trump was personally involved in this process," the indictment adds, and caused "hundreds of classified documents to be transported from the White House to The Mar-a-Lago Club."

The Historic 38-Count Indictment Is Unsealed

44 minutes ago

Donald Trump has been indicted on 37 counts in special counsel Jack Smith's classified documents probe, a historic moment that makes the former president the first in history to face federal charges. (Trump was indicted by a Manhattan court earlier this year, marking the first time a former president had been indicted at all.)

One of the 38 counts included in the indictment only applied to Trump's alleged "co-conspirator," explaining why he has one count fewer than the indictment itself.

According to the indictment, unsealed by a judge on Friday afternoon, Trump illegally stored hundreds of documents at his private Mar-a-Lago club, placing even top-secret memos about national security matters in "a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room."

Follow along with our reporters as we unpack the biggest takeaways from the unprecedented indictment, along with any news that breaks along the way.

